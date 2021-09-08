DGAP-Adhoc: SoftwareONE gibt Änderungen in der Aktionärsstruktur bekannt (deutsch)
SoftwareONE gibt Änderungen in der Aktionärsstruktur bekannt
SoftwareONE gibt Änderungen in der Aktionärsstruktur bekannt
Stans, Schweiz I 8. September 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG gab heute
bekannt, dass insgesamt 8'621'223 Aktien durch KKR und die Erben von Patrick
Winter verkauft und im Markt platziert wurden. Jean-Pierre Saad bleibt
Mitglied im Verwaltungsrat.
SoftwareONE wurde darüber informiert, dass KKR 8'213'023 Aktien und die
Erben von Patrick Winter 408,200 Aktien verkauft haben und dass diese Aktien
wie am 7. September 2021 angekündigt im Markt platziert wurden. Nach
Abwicklung der Transaktion, deren Abschluss am 10. September 2021 erwartet
wird, wird KKR keine Anteile an SoftwareONE mehr halten und die Erben von
Patrick Winter einen Anteil von 2,49%.
Daniel von Stockar, Verwaltungsratspräsident von SoftwareONE, erklärt: «Im
Namen des Verwaltungsrats möchte ich KKR für die langjährige strategische
Partnerschaft und die wertvollen Beiträge zur erfolgreichen Entwicklung von
SoftwareONE danken. Wir freuen uns, dass Jean-Pierre Saad weiterhin als
Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats mit uns zusammenarbeiten wird.»
Als Vertreter von KKR sagten Jean-Pierre Saad, Partner und Head of TMT in
Europe und Philipp Schaelli, Principal TMT Europe: «Wir haben uns sehr
gefreut mit den Gründern und dem Management von SoftwareONE
zusammenzuarbeiten und das Unternehmen dabei zu unterstützen, sich zu einem
echten europäischen Marktführer im Bereich Technologiedienstleistungen zu
entwickeln, mit einer grossartigen Erfolgsbilanz, welche von der
Öffentlichkeit anerkannt wird.»
Infolge der Transaktion wird erwartet, dass sich der Freefloat von
SoftwareONE (exklusive Aktien unter Lock-up) auf rund 66% erhöhen wird. Mit
rund 29% werden die Gründungsaktionäre Daniel von Stockar, Beat Curti und
René Gilli zusammen den grössten Anteil an SoftwareONE halten.
KONTAKT
Patrick Zuppiger, Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, anna.engvall@softwareone.com
ÜBER SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von
End-to-End Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit einem auf IP- und
Technologiedienstleistungen ausgerichteten Portfolio ermöglicht SoftwareONE
es Unternehmen, ihre kommerziellen, technologischen und digitalen
Transformationsstrategien ganzheitlich zu entwickeln und umzusetzen. Dies
wird durch die Modernisierung von Anwendungen und die Migration
geschäftskritischer Workloads in Public Clouds erreicht, während
gleichzeitig die zugehörigen Software- und Cloud-Bestände und -Lizenzen
verwaltet und optimiert werden. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind über die
eigenentwickelte digitale Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden
datenbasierte Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 8'300
Mitarbeitenden und Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern
bietet SoftwareONE rund 65'000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen
von mehr als 7'500 Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an
der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
SoftwareONE.com.
SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 44 832 41 69
E-Mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valorennummer: A2PTSZ
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
