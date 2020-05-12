DGAP-Adhoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG: Information über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf von Aktien durch eine Reihe von Aktionären (deutsch)
SoftwareONE Holding AG: Information über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf von Aktien durch eine Reihe von Aktionären
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Stellungnahme
SoftwareONE Holding AG: Information über beschleunigtes
Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf von Aktien durch eine Reihe von
Aktionären
12.05.2020 / 20:59 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.
53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY
OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH
AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY
JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA
OR JAPAN. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM
THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION.
Pressemitteilung
Information über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf von
Aktien durch eine Reihe von Aktionären
Stans, Schweiz, 12 Mai 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG gab heute bekannt, dass
bis zu 16'000'000 Aktien, die etwa 10% des Aktienkapitals von SoftwareONE
ausmachen, von einer Reihe von Aktionären im Rahmen eines beschleunigten
Bookbuilding-Verfahrens verkauft werden sollen.
SoftwareONE wurde darüber informiert, dass KKR, Raiffeisen Informatik, die
Erben von Patrick Winter und Beat Curti den Verkauf von insgesamt bis zu
16'000'000 SoftwareONE-Aktien (ca. 10%) im Rahmen eines beschleunigten
Bookbuilding-Verfahrens lanciert haben. Die beabsichtigte Transaktion steht
in Einklang mit der Vereinbarung unter den Hauptaktionären zur Koordination
von Verkäufen, die im Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang von SoftwareONE im
Oktober 2019 abgeschlossen wurde. Beat Curti beteiligt sich an diesem
Verkaufsprozess mit einer begrenzten Anzahl von bis zu 3'000'000 Aktien und
wird weiterhin mehr als 10% des Aktienkapitals halten. Im Hinblick auf
diesen begrenzten Aktienverkauf durch Beat Curti wurde die entsprechende
Lock-up-Periode von den Bookrunners des Börsengangs aufgehoben.
Die verkaufenden Aktionäre haben einem Lock-up von 60 Tagen zugestimmt,
vorbehältlich üblicher Ausnahmen und Zustimmung der Bookrunners. Zudem
unterliegen die SoftwareONE-Aktien, die weiterhin von Beat Curti gehalten
werden, nach wie vor der 12-monatigen Lock-up-Vereinbarung, die zum
Zeitpunkt des Börsengangs abgeschlossen wurde.
Credit Suisse AG, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, UBS AG und KKR Capital Markets
Partners LLP fungieren als Joint Bookrunners für die Platzierung.
Das Ergebnis des Aktienangebots wird nach Abschluss des
Bookbuilding-Verfahrens bekannt gegeben. Nach Abwicklung der beabsichtigten
Transaktion werden die Gründungsaktionäre Daniel von Stockar, Beat Curti und
René Gilli zusammen weiterhin den grössten Anteil an SoftwareONE halten.
KONTAKT
Panthea Derks, Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.com
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com
ÜBER SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von
End-to-End Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit Kompetenzen entlang
der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette unterstützt SoftwareONE Unternehmen bei der
Konzeption und Umsetzung ihrer Technologiestrategie, beim Kauf der richtigen
Software- und Cloud-Lösungen zum richtigen Preis sowie bei der Verwaltung
und Optimierung ihres Software-Bestands. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind
über die eigenentwickelte digitale Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden
datenbasierte Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 5'400
Mitarbeitenden und Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern
bietet SoftwareONE rund 65'000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen
von mehr als 7'500 Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an
der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
SoftwareONE.com.
SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating
to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such
statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other
important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive
pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic
and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the
employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its
businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial
market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or
inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments,
litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause
actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made
in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter
forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE
This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly
or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its
territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and
the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any
other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The
distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain
jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other
information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and
observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions
may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
The securities referred to herein will be offered only to qualified
institutional buyers in reliance on Section (4)(a)(1œ) of the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to non-U.S. persons outside the
United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, subject to
prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the
offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is
completed. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be
offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or
pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the
information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell,
or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States.
There will be no public offer of any securities in the United States or in
any other jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it
constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
In member states of the European Economic Area and in the United Kingdom,
this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively
at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the
Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"), and does not constitute and
shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an invitation to the public in
connection with any offer or constitute any offer to the public, each within
the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The offer and sale of the
securities referred to herein will be made pursuant to an exemption under
the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for
offers of securities. For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus
Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended.. In the United
Kingdom this announcement is directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i)
who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling
within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000
(Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall
within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may
otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred
to as "relevant persons"); any other persons in the United Kingdom should
not take any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act on
or rely on it. In the United Kingdom, any investment activity and the
securities to which this announcement relates are only available to, and any
invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire
such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to,
or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted
by Credit Suisse AG, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, UBS AG and/or KKR Capital
Markets Partners LLP (each, a "Joint Bookrunner") or by any of its
affiliates or agents as to, or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness
of this announcement or any other written or oral information made available
to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any
liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.
In connection with the offering of the shares of SoftwareONE Holding AG (the
"Shares"), each Joint Bookrunner and any of its respective affiliates acting
as an investor for their own account may take up as a proprietary position
any Shares and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for their own
account such Shares. In addition, each Joint Bookrunner or its respective
affiliates may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with investors in
connection with which any Joint Bookrunner (or its affiliates) may from time
to time acquire, hold or dispose of Shares. The Joint Bookrunners do not
intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions
otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do
so.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes
only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed
for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its
accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or
suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an
investment in the Shares. Any investment decision in connection with the
Shares must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available
information relating to the Shares (which has not been independently
verified by the Joint Bookrunners).
The Joint Bookrunners are acting on behalf of the Selling Shareholder and no
one else in connection with any offering of the Shares and will not be
responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to
clients of the Joint Bookrunners nor for providing advice in relation to any
offering of the Shares.
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 44 832 41 69
E-Mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valorennummer: A2PTSZ
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1042935
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
1042935 12.05.2020 CET/CEST
