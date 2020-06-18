DGAP-Adhoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG: Information über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf von Aktien durch KKR, Raiffeisen und die Erben von Patrick Winter (deutsch)

SoftwareONE Holding AG: Information über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf von Aktien durch KKR, Raiffeisen und die Erben von Patrick Winter

Pressemitteilung

Information über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf von

Aktien durch KKR, Raiffeisen und die Erben von Patrick Winter

Stans, Schweiz, 18. Juni 2020 - SoftwareONE gab heute bekannt, dass rund

17'000'000 Aktien, die etwa 11% des Aktienkapitals von SoftwareONE

ausmachen, von einer Reihe von Aktionären im Rahmen eines beschleunigten

Bookbuilding-Verfahrens verkauft werden sollen.

SoftwareONE wurde darüber informiert, dass KKR, Raiffeisen Informatik und

die Erben von Patrick Winter den Verkauf und die Platzierung von insgesamt

rund 17'000'000 SoftwareONE-Aktien (ca. 11%) im Rahmen eines beschleunigten

Bookbuilding-Verfahrens lanciert haben. Die beabsichtigte Transaktion steht

in Einklang mit der Vereinbarung unter den Hauptaktionären zur Koordination

von Verkäufen, die im Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang von SoftwareONE im

Oktober 2019 abgeschlossen wurde. Die 60-Tage-Sperrfrist, die am 12. Mai

2020 vereinbart und mitgeteilt wurde, wurde von den Bookrunners aufgehoben.

Die verkaufenden Aktionäre haben einem Lock-up von 90 Tagen zugestimmt,

vorbehältlich üblicher Ausnahmen und Zustimmung der Joint Bookrunners.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, UBS und KKR Capital Markets Partners

fungieren als Joint Bookrunners für die Platzierung.

Das Ergebnis des Aktienangebots wird nach Abschluss des

Bookbuilding-Verfahrens bekannt gegeben. Nach Abwicklung der beabsichtigten

Transaktion werden die Gründungsaktionäre Daniel von Stockar, Beat Curti und

René Gilli zusammen weiterhin den grössten Anteil an SoftwareONE halten.

KONTAKT

Panthea Derks, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

ÜBER SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von

End-to-End Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit Kompetenzen entlang

der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette unterstützt SoftwareONE Unternehmen bei der

Konzeption und Umsetzung ihrer Technologiestrategie, beim Kauf der richtigen

Software- und Cloud-Lösungen zum richtigen Preis sowie bei der Verwaltung

und Optimierung ihres Software-Bestands. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind

über die eigenentwickelte digitale Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden

datenbasierte Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 5'400

Mitarbeitenden und Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern

bietet SoftwareONE rund 65'000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen

von mehr als 7'500 Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an

der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter

SoftwareONE.com.

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating

to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such

statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other

important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive

pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic

and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the

employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its

businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial

market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or

inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments,

litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause

actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made

in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter

forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE

This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly

or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its

territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and

the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any

other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The

distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain

jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other

information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and

observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions

may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities referred to herein will be offered only to qualified

institutional buyers in reliance on Section (4)(a)(1œ) of the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to non-U.S. persons outside the

United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, subject to

prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the

offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is

completed. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be

registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be

offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or

pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the

information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell,

or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States.

There will be no public offer of any securities in the United States or in

any other jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to

sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it

constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such

offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

In member states of the European Economic Area and in the United Kingdom,

this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively

at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the

Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"), and does not constitute and

shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an invitation to the public in

connection with any offer or constitute any offer to the public, each within

the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The offer and sale of the

securities referred to herein will be made pursuant to an exemption under

the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for

offers of securities. For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus

Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended.. In the United

Kingdom this announcement is directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i)

who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling

within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000

(Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall

within Article 49(2)(A) to (D) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may

otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred

to as "relevant persons"); any other persons in the United Kingdom should

not take any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act on

or rely on it. In the United Kingdom, any investment activity and the

securities to which this announcement relates are only available to, and any

invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire

such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to,

or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted

by Credit Suisse AG, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, UBS AG, KKR Capital Markets

Partners LLP and/or Citigroup Global Markets Limited (each, a "Joint

Bookrunner") or by any of its affiliates or agents as to, or in relation to,

the accuracy or completeness of this announcement or any other written or

oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested

party or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

In connection with the offering of the shares of SoftwareONE Holding AG (the

"Shares"), each Joint Bookrunner and any of its respective affiliates acting

as an investor for their own account may take up as a proprietary position

any Shares and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for their own

account such Shares. In addition, each Joint Bookrunner or its respective

affiliates may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with investors in

connection with which any Joint Bookrunner (or its affiliates) may from time

to time acquire, hold or dispose of Shares. The Joint Bookrunners do not

intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions

otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do

so.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes

only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed

for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its

accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or

suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an

investment in the Shares. Any investment decision in connection with the

Shares must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available

information relating to the Shares (which has not been independently

verified by the Joint Bookrunners).

The Joint Bookrunners are acting on behalf of the selling shareholders and

no one else in connection with any offering of the Shares and will not be

responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to

clients of the Joint Bookrunners nor for providing advice in relation to any

offering of the Shares.

