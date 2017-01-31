DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens raises earnings outlook for FY 2017 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Siemens":

Munich, January 31, 2017

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siemens raises earnings outlook for FY 2017

After a strong start into the fiscal year, the Managing Board of Siemens AG decided today to raise the previous expectation for profit and EPS for fiscal 2017. Siemens raises the previous expectation for the profit margin of Industrial Business in the range of 10.5% to 11.5% to the range of 11.0% to 12.0%. Furthermore, Siemens raises the previous expectations for basic EPS from net income in the range of EUR6.80 to EUR7.20 to the range of EUR7.20 to EUR7.70.

