DGAP-Adhoc: Sensirion AG: IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption (deutsch)

27.03.2018

Pressemitteilung

27. März 2018

IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption

Sensirion Holding AG, ein führender globaler Hersteller von Umwelt- und

Durchflusssensoren mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, hat heute bekanntgegeben,

dass die im Auftrag des Bankenkonsortiums handelnden federführenden Banken

die im Rahmen des Börsenganges (IPO) gewährte Mehrzuteilungsoption von

1'152'000 neuen Namenaktien zum Angebotspreis von CHF 36 pro Aktie

vollständig ausgeübt haben.

Am 22. März 2018 sind die Aktien von Sensirion (Börsenkürzel: SENS) kotiert

und zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange zugelassen worden. Heute haben die

im Auftrag des Bankenkonsortiums handelnden federführenden Banken die

Mehrzuteilungsoption von 1'152'000 neuen Aktien zum Preis von CHF 36 pro

Aktie vollständig ausgeübt, was 15% der 7'680'000 Aktien im Basisangebot

entspricht. Einschliesslich der im Zusammenhang mit der Mehrzuteilungsoption

platzierten Aktien sind im Zuge des IPOs von Sensirion insgesamt 8'832'000

Aktien verkauft worden. Davon sind 2'682'000 Aktien neue Aktien, was einen

Bruttoerlös von CHF 96,6 Mio. für Sensirion ergibt. Das

Gesamtplatzierungsvolumen beträgt CHF 318 Mio.

Der Börsengang wird von Credit Suisse und J.P. Morgan als federführende

Banken begleitet. Vontobel fungiert als Co-Bookrunner. Lazard agiert als

Finanzberater und die Homburger AG als Rechtsberater von Sensirion.

Kontaktinformationen

Investor Relations

Andrea Wüest, Director Investor Relations

Telefon: +41 44 927 11 40

E-Mail: andrea.wueest@sensirion.com

Medien

Andreas Meile, Director Marketing & Communications

Telefon: +41 44 306 4906

E-Mail: andreas.meile@sensirion.com

Über die Sensirion Holding AG

Die Sensirion Holding AG mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, ist ein führender

Hersteller von digitalen Mikrosensoren und -systemen. Das Produktsortiment

umfasst Durchflusssensoren für Gase und Flüssigkeiten,

Differenzdrucksensoren und Umweltsensoren für die Messung von Feuchte und

Temperatur, flüchtigen organischen Verbindungen (VOC), Kohlendioxid (CO2)

und Feinstaub (PM2.5). Ein internationales Netzwerk von Vertriebsbüros in

den USA, Europa, China, Taiwan, Japan und Südkorea beliefert die

internationalen Kunden mit standardisierten und massgeschneiderten

Sensorsystemlösungen für eine Vielzahl von Anwendungen. Sensoren von

Sensirion sind an vielen Stellen in der Automobilindustrie,

Medizinaltechnik, Industrie und Unterhaltungselektronik zu finden. Sensirion

ist ein global tätiges Unternehmen mit etwa 735 Mitarbeitenden. Im

Geschäftsjahr 2017 belief sich der Umsatz auf CHF 148 Mio. Weitere

Informationen finden Sie unter: www.sensirion.com.

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution

in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or

Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would

be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for

sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an

offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of

Sensirion Holding AG to which these materials relate have not been and will

not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended

(the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States

absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not

subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will

not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the

United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made

solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in, and in reliance

on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to

purchase or subscribe for securities. This document is not a prospectus

within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a

listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in

or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law.

The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or

the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer

or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption or

qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A decision to

invest in securities of Sensirion Holding AG should be based exclusively on

the issue and listing prospectus published by Sensirion Holding AG for such

purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements

thereto) can be obtained free of charge from Sensirion Holding AG, Investor

Relations, Laubisruetistrasse 50, 8712 Staefa, Switzerland (email:

andrea.wueest@sensirion.com), and at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland

(email: equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com).

This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"

within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union, as amended

(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to herein in any

member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the

securities referred to in this document to persons in the EEA will be made

pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in

member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for

offers of the Securities. In any EEA Member State that has implemented the

Prospectus Directive, this document is only addressed to and is only

directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of

the Prospectus Directive, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer

without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is

only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within

Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling

within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,

unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred

to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant

Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not

Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this

document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged

in only with Relevant Persons.

The Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners as well as the

Co-Bookrunner and their affiliates are acting exclusively for Sensirion

Holding AG and the selling shareholder and no one else in connection with

the contemplated IPO. They will not regard any other person as their

respective client in relation to the contemplated IPO and will not be

responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG and the selling

shareholder for providing the protections afforded to their respective

clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the contemplated IPO, the

contents of this communication or any transaction, arrangement or other

matter referred to herein.

Lazard GmbH is acting exclusively as financial adviser to the Sensirion

Holding AG and no one else in connection with the IPO and will not be

responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG for providing the

protections afforded to clients of Lazard GmbH or for providing advice in

relation to the IPO or any other matters referred to in this announcement.

Neither Lazard GmbH nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty,

liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether

in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a

client of Lazard GmbH in connection with this announcement, any statement

contained herein or otherwise.

This communication may contain statements about the future that use words

such as, for example, "believe", "assume", "expect" and other similar

expressions. Such statements about the future are subject to risks,

uncertainties, and other factors, which can cause the true results of the

company to differ significantly from that which is expressly or implicitly

assumed in these statements. In view of these uncertainties, the reader

should not depend on this type of statement about the future. The company

gives no undertaking whatever to update such statements regarding the

future, or to adapt them to future events or developments.

