DGAP-Adhoc: Sensirion AG: IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption (deutsch)
27.03.18 07:00
dpa-AFX
Sensirion AG: IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption
^
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sensirion AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang/Börsengang
Sensirion AG: IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der
Mehrzuteilungsoption
27.03.2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.
53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pressemitteilung
27. März 2018
IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption
Sensirion Holding AG, ein führender globaler Hersteller von Umwelt- und
Durchflusssensoren mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, hat heute bekanntgegeben,
dass die im Auftrag des Bankenkonsortiums handelnden federführenden Banken
die im Rahmen des Börsenganges (IPO) gewährte Mehrzuteilungsoption von
1'152'000 neuen Namenaktien zum Angebotspreis von CHF 36 pro Aktie
vollständig ausgeübt haben.
Am 22. März 2018 sind die Aktien von Sensirion (Börsenkürzel: SENS) kotiert
und zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange zugelassen worden. Heute haben die
im Auftrag des Bankenkonsortiums handelnden federführenden Banken die
Mehrzuteilungsoption von 1'152'000 neuen Aktien zum Preis von CHF 36 pro
Aktie vollständig ausgeübt, was 15% der 7'680'000 Aktien im Basisangebot
entspricht. Einschliesslich der im Zusammenhang mit der Mehrzuteilungsoption
platzierten Aktien sind im Zuge des IPOs von Sensirion insgesamt 8'832'000
Aktien verkauft worden. Davon sind 2'682'000 Aktien neue Aktien, was einen
Bruttoerlös von CHF 96,6 Mio. für Sensirion ergibt. Das
Gesamtplatzierungsvolumen beträgt CHF 318 Mio.
Der Börsengang wird von Credit Suisse und J.P. Morgan als federführende
Banken begleitet. Vontobel fungiert als Co-Bookrunner. Lazard agiert als
Finanzberater und die Homburger AG als Rechtsberater von Sensirion.
Kontaktinformationen
Investor Relations
Andrea Wüest, Director Investor Relations
Telefon: +41 44 927 11 40
E-Mail: andrea.wueest@sensirion.com
Medien
Andreas Meile, Director Marketing & Communications
Telefon: +41 44 306 4906
E-Mail: andreas.meile@sensirion.com
Über die Sensirion Holding AG
Die Sensirion Holding AG mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, ist ein führender
Hersteller von digitalen Mikrosensoren und -systemen. Das Produktsortiment
umfasst Durchflusssensoren für Gase und Flüssigkeiten,
Differenzdrucksensoren und Umweltsensoren für die Messung von Feuchte und
Temperatur, flüchtigen organischen Verbindungen (VOC), Kohlendioxid (CO2)
und Feinstaub (PM2.5). Ein internationales Netzwerk von Vertriebsbüros in
den USA, Europa, China, Taiwan, Japan und Südkorea beliefert die
internationalen Kunden mit standardisierten und massgeschneiderten
Sensorsystemlösungen für eine Vielzahl von Anwendungen. Sensoren von
Sensirion sind an vielen Stellen in der Automobilindustrie,
Medizinaltechnik, Industrie und Unterhaltungselektronik zu finden. Sensirion
ist ein global tätiges Unternehmen mit etwa 735 Mitarbeitenden. Im
Geschäftsjahr 2017 belief sich der Umsatz auf CHF 148 Mio. Weitere
Informationen finden Sie unter: www.sensirion.com.
Disclaimer
This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution
in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or
Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would
be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for
sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of
Sensirion Holding AG to which these materials relate have not been and will
not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States
absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not
subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will
not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the
United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made
solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in, and in reliance
on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act.
This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to
purchase or subscribe for securities. This document is not a prospectus
within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a
listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange AG.
Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in
or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law.
The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or
the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer
or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption or
qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A decision to
invest in securities of Sensirion Holding AG should be based exclusively on
the issue and listing prospectus published by Sensirion Holding AG for such
purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements
thereto) can be obtained free of charge from Sensirion Holding AG, Investor
Relations, Laubisruetistrasse 50, 8712 Staefa, Switzerland (email:
andrea.wueest@sensirion.com), and at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland
(email: equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com).
This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"
within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union, as amended
(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to herein in any
member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the
securities referred to in this document to persons in the EEA will be made
pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in
member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for
offers of the Securities. In any EEA Member State that has implemented the
Prospectus Directive, this document is only addressed to and is only
directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of
the Prospectus Directive, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer
without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State.
In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is
only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within
Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling
within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred
to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant
Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not
Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this
document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged
in only with Relevant Persons.
The Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners as well as the
Co-Bookrunner and their affiliates are acting exclusively for Sensirion
Holding AG and the selling shareholder and no one else in connection with
the contemplated IPO. They will not regard any other person as their
respective client in relation to the contemplated IPO and will not be
responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG and the selling
shareholder for providing the protections afforded to their respective
clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the contemplated IPO, the
contents of this communication or any transaction, arrangement or other
matter referred to herein.
Lazard GmbH is acting exclusively as financial adviser to the Sensirion
Holding AG and no one else in connection with the IPO and will not be
responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG for providing the
protections afforded to clients of Lazard GmbH or for providing advice in
relation to the IPO or any other matters referred to in this announcement.
Neither Lazard GmbH nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty,
liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether
in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a
client of Lazard GmbH in connection with this announcement, any statement
contained herein or otherwise.
This communication may contain statements about the future that use words
such as, for example, "believe", "assume", "expect" and other similar
expressions. Such statements about the future are subject to risks,
uncertainties, and other factors, which can cause the true results of the
company to differ significantly from that which is expressly or implicitly
assumed in these statements. In view of these uncertainties, the reader
should not depend on this type of statement about the future. The company
gives no undertaking whatever to update such statements regarding the
future, or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SXSGGEKUGN
Dokumenttitel: 20180327 IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der
Mehrzuteilungsoption
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Sensirion AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valorennummer: A2JGBW
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Frankfurt, München, Stuttgart;
SIX Swiss Exchange
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
668989 27.03.2018 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,405 €
|39,01 €
|0,395 €
|+1,01%
|27.03./09:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0406705126
|A2JGBW
|40,00 €
|38,43 €
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Sensirion
|22.03.18