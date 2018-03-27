DGAP-Adhoc: Sensirion AG: IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.03.18 07:00
dpa-AFX

Sensirion AG: IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sensirion AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang/Börsengang


Sensirion AG: IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der


Mehrzuteilungsoption



27.03.2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Pressemitteilung


27. März 2018



IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption



Sensirion Holding AG, ein führender globaler Hersteller von Umwelt- und


Durchflusssensoren mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, hat heute bekanntgegeben,


dass die im Auftrag des Bankenkonsortiums handelnden federführenden Banken


die im Rahmen des Börsenganges (IPO) gewährte Mehrzuteilungsoption von


1'152'000 neuen Namenaktien zum Angebotspreis von CHF 36 pro Aktie


vollständig ausgeübt haben.



Am 22. März 2018 sind die Aktien von Sensirion (Börsenkürzel: SENS) kotiert


und zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange zugelassen worden. Heute haben die


im Auftrag des Bankenkonsortiums handelnden federführenden Banken die


Mehrzuteilungsoption von 1'152'000 neuen Aktien zum Preis von CHF 36 pro


Aktie vollständig ausgeübt, was 15% der 7'680'000 Aktien im Basisangebot


entspricht. Einschliesslich der im Zusammenhang mit der Mehrzuteilungsoption


platzierten Aktien sind im Zuge des IPOs von Sensirion insgesamt 8'832'000


Aktien verkauft worden. Davon sind 2'682'000 Aktien neue Aktien, was einen


Bruttoerlös von CHF 96,6 Mio. für Sensirion ergibt. Das


Gesamtplatzierungsvolumen beträgt CHF 318 Mio.



Der Börsengang wird von Credit Suisse und J.P. Morgan als federführende


Banken begleitet. Vontobel fungiert als Co-Bookrunner. Lazard agiert als


Finanzberater und die Homburger AG als Rechtsberater von Sensirion.



Kontaktinformationen



Investor Relations


Andrea Wüest, Director Investor Relations


Telefon: +41 44 927 11 40


E-Mail: andrea.wueest@sensirion.com



Medien


Andreas Meile, Director Marketing & Communications


Telefon: +41 44 306 4906


E-Mail: andreas.meile@sensirion.com



Über die Sensirion Holding AG



Die Sensirion Holding AG mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, ist ein führender


Hersteller von digitalen Mikrosensoren und -systemen. Das Produktsortiment


umfasst Durchflusssensoren für Gase und Flüssigkeiten,


Differenzdrucksensoren und Umweltsensoren für die Messung von Feuchte und


Temperatur, flüchtigen organischen Verbindungen (VOC), Kohlendioxid (CO2)


und Feinstaub (PM2.5). Ein internationales Netzwerk von Vertriebsbüros in


den USA, Europa, China, Taiwan, Japan und Südkorea beliefert die


internationalen Kunden mit standardisierten und massgeschneiderten


Sensorsystemlösungen für eine Vielzahl von Anwendungen. Sensoren von


Sensirion sind an vielen Stellen in der Automobilindustrie,


Medizinaltechnik, Industrie und Unterhaltungselektronik zu finden. Sensirion


ist ein global tätiges Unternehmen mit etwa 735 Mitarbeitenden. Im


Geschäftsjahr 2017 belief sich der Umsatz auf CHF 148 Mio. Weitere


Informationen finden Sie unter: www.sensirion.com.



Disclaimer


This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution


in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or


Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would


be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for


sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.



This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an


offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of


Sensirion Holding AG to which these materials relate have not been and will


not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended


(the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States


absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not


subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will


not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the


United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made


solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in, and in reliance


on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act.



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for securities. This document is not a prospectus


within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a


listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange AG.


Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in


or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law.


The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or


the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer


or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption or


qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A decision to


invest in securities of Sensirion Holding AG should be based exclusively on


the issue and listing prospectus published by Sensirion Holding AG for such


purpose. Copies of such issue and listing prospectus (and any supplements


thereto) can be obtained free of charge from Sensirion Holding AG, Investor


Relations, Laubisruetistrasse 50, 8712 Staefa, Switzerland (email:


andrea.wueest@sensirion.com), and at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland


(email: equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com).



This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"


within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union, as amended


(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to herein in any


member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the


securities referred to in this document to persons in the EEA will be made


pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in


member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for


offers of the Securities. In any EEA Member State that has implemented the


Prospectus Directive, this document is only addressed to and is only


directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of


the Prospectus Directive, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer


without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State.



In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is


only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within


Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial


Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling


within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies,


unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred


to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant


Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not


Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this


document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged


in only with Relevant Persons.



The Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners as well as the


Co-Bookrunner and their affiliates are acting exclusively for Sensirion


Holding AG and the selling shareholder and no one else in connection with


the contemplated IPO. They will not regard any other person as their


respective client in relation to the contemplated IPO and will not be


responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG and the selling


shareholder for providing the protections afforded to their respective


clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the contemplated IPO, the


contents of this communication or any transaction, arrangement or other


matter referred to herein.



Lazard GmbH is acting exclusively as financial adviser to the Sensirion


Holding AG and no one else in connection with the IPO and will not be


responsible to anyone other than Sensirion Holding AG for providing the


protections afforded to clients of Lazard GmbH or for providing advice in


relation to the IPO or any other matters referred to in this announcement.


Neither Lazard GmbH nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty,


liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether


in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a


client of Lazard GmbH in connection with this announcement, any statement


contained herein or otherwise.



This communication may contain statements about the future that use words


such as, for example, "believe", "assume", "expect" and other similar


expressions. Such statements about the future are subject to risks,


uncertainties, and other factors, which can cause the true results of the


company to differ significantly from that which is expressly or implicitly


assumed in these statements. In view of these uncertainties, the reader


should not depend on this type of statement about the future. The company


gives no undertaking whatever to update such statements regarding the


future, or to adapt them to future events or developments.



Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SXSGGEKUGN


Dokumenttitel: 20180327 IPO Sensirion Holding AG - Vollständige Ausübung der


Mehrzuteilungsoption



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Sensirion AG


Laubisrütistrasse 50


8712 Stäfa


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 44 306 40 00


Fax: +41 44 306 49 06


Internet: www.sensirion.com


ISIN: CH0406705126


Valorennummer: A2JGBW


Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Frankfurt, München, Stuttgart;


SIX Swiss Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



668989 27.03.2018 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...