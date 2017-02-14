Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Loss in the 2016 financial year following revaluation of foreign activities (english)




14.02.17 20:55
dpa-AFX


Schaltbau Holding AG: Loss in the 2016 financial year following revaluation of foreign activities


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning Schaltbau Holding AG: Loss in the 2016 financial year following revaluation of foreign activities


14-Feb-2017 / 20:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Schaltbau Holding AG: Loss in the 2016 financial year following revaluation of foreign activities


Munich, 14 February 2017. According to preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, the Schaltbau Group is expected to close the 2016 financial year with an operating loss (EBIT) in the range of EUR 15 to 17 million, with Group revenue at EUR 509 million. A corresponding loss for the year is expected. The significant deviation from the forecast (EBIT EUR 10.2 million), which was revised in November 2016, results from the detailed risk assessment of the Schaltbau Group's project portfolio that was undertaken by the newly appointed Executive Board. As part of this assessment, the revaluation of the platform screen door (PSD) project in Brazil shows a further loss of approximately EUR 14 million for write-downs on own work capitalised and on provisions for impending losses. The project, which has been delayed considerably by the customer, is now set to be completed within the next three years.


Further corrections amounting to EUR 7.5 million result from write-downs on own work capitalised and on provisions for impending losses for two projects in the area of level-crossing technology in Egypt and Denmark. These severe losses affect the Stationary Transportation Technology Segment under the leadership of Pintsch Bamag. Correspondingly, Pintsch Bamag's goodwill of EUR 1.6 million will be written down. In addition, the first- time consolidation of subsidiaries further negatively affects the EBIT by just under EUR 3 million.


The Schaltbau Group's liquidity is not affected by the revaluation. Having reflected the project-related risks in the statement of financial position, the Executive Board expects Group revenue for 2017 of between EUR 520 million and EUR 540 million, with an EBIT margin between 3 % and 4 %.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


14-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Schaltbau Holding AG Hollerithstraße 5 81829 Munich Germany Phone: 089 - 93005 - 209 Fax: 089 - 93005 - 318 E-mail: bloch@schaltbau.de Internet: www.schaltbau.de ISIN: DE0007170300 WKN: 717030 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


544499 14-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,001 € 32,958 € -0,957 € -2,90% 14.02./21:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007170300 717030 50,95 € 25,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,001 € -2,90%  21:32
Xetra 34,175 € +3,15%  17:36
Berlin 33,75 € +2,06%  18:55
Frankfurt 33,363 € +1,84%  17:35
Stuttgart 33,30 € +0,91%  20:45
Hamburg 32,96 € +0,67%  08:09
Hannover 32,96 € +0,67%  08:10
München 33,27 € +0,64%  09:07
Düsseldorf 32,995 € -0,02%  10:17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
30 Schaltbau interessant? 19.01.17
324 Schaltbau - Kursverdoppler 11.04.16
  100% Kurschance 24.03.05
  vwd Ad-Hoc: Schaltbau AG 23.04.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...