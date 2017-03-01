DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Dr Bertram Stausberg will be new Executive Board spokesperson (english)

Schaltbau Holding AG: Dr Bertram Stausberg will be new Executive Board spokesperson

Munich, Germany, 1 March 2017. Today the Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG has appointed Dr Bertram Stausberg the new Executive Board spokesman for a three-year term effective 1 April 2017. Dr Stausberg was recently Co-CEO of Bertelsmann Printing Group and previously CEO of the Bertelsmann units Be-Printers and Prinovis. He has extensive experience in the sustainable strategic positioning of technology companies as well as production optimisation. Dr Stausberg will be responsible for the departments of Corporate Development, Marketing and Sales, and Technology and Auditing. In addition, he will be responsible for supporting the subsidiaries according to a distribution-of-business plan that still has to be ratified. Helmut Meyer, who was moved on November 24 from the Supervisory Board to the Executive Board for a period of six months and currently exercises the function of Executive Board spokesperson, will continue to serve in the Executive Board until further notice in order to bring the measures initiated to clear up problem areas - including in Spain, Brazil and China - to a successful conclusion. This includes adapting the organisational structure to market demands, taking measures to increase cost efficiency and strengthening the management level at the operational management companies. Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dippold and Ralph Klädtke, who is in charge of mobile transportation technology, continue to serve in the Executive Board with unchanged areas of responsibility.

