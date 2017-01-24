DGAP-Adhoc: SYZYGY AG: SYZYGY posts best annual results in the company's history (english)

SYZYGY AG: SYZYGY posts best annual results in the company's history

SYZYGY AG: SYZYGY posts best annual results in the company's history

SYZYGY, the agency group for digital marketing, has posted high double-digit growth for the fifth year in a row, achieving the best annual results since the agency was established. Provisional figures indicate that sales increased by 12 per cent about EUR 64.3 million. Currency effects negatively impacted sales by some EUR 2 million. Operating income rose by around 6 per cent to approximately EUR 5.6 million. Financial income totalled EUR 1.3 million resulting in a net income before taxes of about EUR 6.9 million. Earnings per share will be around EUR 0.39. The company has liquid funds of EUR 22.2 million.

The organic increase in sales is primarily due to the agency's success in acquiring new business in 2016. New contracts were gained from language school operator Berlitz, the BMW Lifestyle Group (e-shop), the Miles & More frequent flyer programme and cosmetics company L'Oréal. These contracts involve a broadening of the SYZYGY Group's portfolio. The digital experts will further expand their services in the fast-growing field of content marketing for L'Oréal, for example, and support Berlitz's digital transformation into a global e-learning provider.

"Our success in acquiring a high number of new clients is thanks largely to much closer interdisciplinary collaboration within the Group. We are one of the few digital agencies that can offer companies front-end and back-end implementation in addition to design, as well as providing marketing services such as SEO and SEA. Customers benefit from end-to-end solutions from a single source and very efficient working processes," said Lars Lehne, Chairman of the Management Board of SYZYGY AG.

Due to good growth and the continuing strong cash position, the Supervisory Board and Management Board of SYZYGY AG have today decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.38 per share for the 2016 financial year at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 30, 2017.

For the current financial year, the SYZYGY Group expects moderate sales growth in the single-digit range, due in part to the impact of Brexit and political and economic uncertainty in the United States.

The full annual report will be published on March 30, 2017.

