DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG starts talks with potential bidders (english)

Bad Vilbel, February 13, 2017 - The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG has today decided unanimously to start open-minded talks with both potential bidders for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the Company. Both legally non-binding expressions of interest from Cinven Partners LLP and from Advent International Corporation, which the Executive Board considered for some time, could offer in different ways attractive opportunities in the interest of the Company. The Executive Board has therefore started open-minded talks to allow the interested parties to explain their strategic concepts and evaluate further value-enhancing potential with regards to the potential offer price. STADA will keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible development in this regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.

