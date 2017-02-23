DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG informs about receipt of binding, conditional take-over offer (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":

STADA Arzneimittel AG informs about receipt of binding, conditional take-over offer

STADA Arzneimittel AG informs about receipt of binding, conditional take-over offer

Bad Vilbel, February 23, 2017 - STADA Arzneimittel AG informs that it has received today a legally binding offer from Advent International Corporation regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the Company at a takeover price of Euro 58.00 per STADA share in cash plus dividend 2016 (dividend payment 2015 amounted to Euro 0.70 per share). The offer is limited until Monday, February 27, 2017, and subject to the approval of the Company's Executive Board.

In close cooperation with the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board will review the offer in the best interest of the Company and will continue the open-minded talks with all interested parties to evaluate further value- enhancing potential, the value of strategic concepts, and to secure the interests of all stakeholders. STADA will keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible development in this regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.

