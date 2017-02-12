DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":

STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid

Bad Vilbel, February 12, 2017 - Due to market rumours, STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms that it has received two legally non-binding expressions of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the Company, one of which is from Cinven Partners LLP at an indicative takeover price of Euro 56.00 per STADA share. STADA is currently weighing up its options on how to react in the best interest of the Company. It is not yet possible to foresee whether a takeover offer from Cinven or the other potential bidder will indeed materialise. STADA will keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible development in this regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.

