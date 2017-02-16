Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of another non-binding expression of interest in takeover bid (english)




16.02.17 20:09
dpa-AFX


STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of another non-binding expression of interest in takeover bid


DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of another non-binding expression of interest in takeover bid


16-Feb-2017 / 19:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Bad Vilbel, February 16, 2017 - STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms that it has received another legally non-binding conditional expression of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the Company at an indicative takeover price of Euro 58.00 per STADA share. STADA is still weighing up its options on how to react in the best interest of the Company. It is not yet possible to foresee whether one or more takeover offers of the three potential bidders will indeed materialise. STADA will keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible development in this regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.



Contact: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2- 18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de


Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG Stadastraße 2-18 61118 Bad Vilbel Germany Phone: +49 (0)6101 603- 113 Fax: +49 (0)6101 603- 506 E-mail: communications@stada.de Internet: www.stada.de ISIN: DE0007251803, DE0007251845, WKN: 725180, 725184, Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


545393 16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



