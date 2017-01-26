DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: provisional figures 2016 and guidance 2017 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SMA Solar Technology":

SMA Solar Technology AG: provisional figures 2016 and guidance 2017

Niestetal, January 26, 2017 - The provisional sales and earnings figures of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) for the 2016 fiscal year are sales of around EUR940 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of over EUR140 million with depreciation and amortization of around EUR75 million. For the 2017 fiscal year, the Managing Board expects sales of EUR830 million to EUR900 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR70 million to EUR90 million, due in particular to the persistently high price pressure. Depreciation and amortization are expected to amount to EUR60 million to EUR70 million. The Managing Board anticipates positive free cash flow and, as a result, an increase in net cash to over EUR400 million. The Managing Board estimates that product developments and an additional range of services will increase the gross margin from 2018 onward.

The SMA Group with anticipated sales of about EUR1 billion in 2016 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants, and offers innovative key technologies for future power supply structures. It is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented in 20 countries. The Group employs more than 3,000 people worldwide. SMA has an extensive range of products, which offers the right inverters for all module types and plant sizes; for small residential systems as well as large-scale plants, grid-connected photovoltaic systems as well as off-grid and hybrid systems. Moreover, SMA offers system technology for various battery technologies and system sizes and collaborates with renowned battery manufacturers and companies from the automotive industry. The SMA technology is protected by about 700 patents and utility models worldwide. The range of services is supplemented by comprehensive services and operational management of large-scale PV power plants. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.

