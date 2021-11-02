DGAP-Adhoc: SKAN gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt (deutsch)

SKAN gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

SKAN gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt

Allschwil, 2. November 2021 - Die SKAN Group AG, Weltmarktführerin bei

hochwertigen Isolatorsystemen für aseptische Produktionsprozesse in der

(bio-)pharmazeutischen Industrie, hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass die Joint

Global Coordinators die ihnen im Rahmen des Börsengangs gewährte

Mehrzuteilungsoption zum Angebotspreis von CHF 54 je Aktie vollständig

ausgeübt haben.

Die Aktien der SKAN Group AG sind am 28. Oktober 2021 zum Handel an der SIX

Swiss Exchange zugelassen worden. Heute haben die Joint Global Coordinators

Credit Suisse und Berenberg die Mehrzuteilungsoption zum Kauf von 500'000

bestehenden Aktien zu CHF 54 je Aktie vollständig ausgeübt.

Einschliesslich der Aktien aus der Mehrzuteilungsoption wurden beim IPO

5'000'000 Aktien platziert, davon 1'731'494 neue und 3'268'506 bestehende

Aktien. Das Platzierungsvolumen beläuft sich auf insgesamt CHF 270 Mio. Nach

Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption beträgt der Streubesitz (Free Float) rund

50 Prozent - inklusive des Anteils der pre-IPO-Aktionäre, die nach Abschluss

des Angebots eine Beteiligung von weniger als 3 Prozent halten.

Kontakte:

Thomas Balmer, Dynamics Group AG, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28

Alexandre Müller, Dynamics Group AG, amu@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 635 64 13

Über SKAN:

1968 gegründet, zählt SKAN zu den Pionierfirmen in den Fachbereichen

Reinraumausrüstungen und Bau von Isolatoren für die pharmazeutische

Industrie. Innovative Produkte, kundenspezifische Lösungen sowie eine

leistungsfähige Dienstleistungs- und Serviceorganisation haben SKAN zu einem

Marktführer und wichtigen Partner der Industrie und Forschungslaboratorien

werden lassen.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to

purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities. This document is not a

prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA")

or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may

not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions,

in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained

herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer

to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be

unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification

under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The offer and listing of any

securities will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a

prospectus which is to be approved by the competent review body and

published. A decision to invest in securities of SKAN Group AG should be

based exclusively on the prospectus published by SKAN Group AG for such

purpose. Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or

financial adviser before making any investment decision.

Statements made in this publication may include forward-looking statements.

These statements may be identified by the fact that they use words such as

"anticipate", "estimate", "should", "expect", "guidance", "project",

"intend", "plan", "believe", "will", "could" and/or other words and terms of

similar meaning in connection with, among other things, any discussion of

results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth,

strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. Such

statements are based on management's current intentions, expectations or

beliefs and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including

factors that could delay, divert or change any of them. Forward-looking

statements contained in this media release regarding trends or current

activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or

activities will continue in the future. Actual outcomes, results and other

future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the

statements contained herein. Such differences may adversely affect the

outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein and

may result from, among other things, changes in economic, business,

competitive, technological, strategic or regulatory factors and other

factors affecting the business and operations of the company. Neither SKAN

Group AG nor SKAN Holding AG nor any of their respective affiliates is under

any obligation, and each such entity expressly disclaims any such

obligation, to update, revise or amend any forward-looking statements,

whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You

should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements,

which speak only as of the date of this media release. It should be noted

that past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Except as required by applicable law, SKAN Group AG has no intention or

obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts

thereof (including any forward looking statement) following the date hereof.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or

into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any

state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,

Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This

announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation

to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United

States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer

or solicitation is unlawful. SKAN Group AG shares have not been and will not

be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the

"Securities

Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the

United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold,

renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the

United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a

transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities

Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or

other jurisdiction of the United States.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities

to the public in the United Kingdom, and no such offer of securities to will

be made to the public in the United Kingdom, except that offers of

securities may be made to the public in the United Kingdom at any time under

the following exemptions under the UK Prospectus Regulation: (i) to any

legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the UK

Prospectus Regulation; or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within

section 86 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"),

provided that no such offer of securities shall require SKAN Group AG to

publish a prospectus pursuant to section 85 of the FSMA or supplement a

prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. For the

purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public" in

relation to the securities means the communication in any form and by any

means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities

to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase the

securities, and the expression "UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation

(EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European

Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In addition, in the United Kingdom, this

document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) investment

professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (ii) high

net worth entities falling within article 49 of the Order or (iii) other

persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, (all such persons together

being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available

to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or

otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant

persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on

this document or any of its contents.

In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area (each a

"Member

State"), no securities have been offered and will be offered to the public

in that Member State, except that offers of securities may be made to the

public in that Member State at any time under the following exemptions under

the Prospectus Regulation: (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified

investor as defined under the Prospectus Regulation; or (ii) in any other

circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation,

provided that no such offer of securities shall require SKAN Group AG to

publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or

supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation.

For the purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public"

in relation to the securities in any Member State means the communication in

any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the

offer and any securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide

to purchase securities, and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means

Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Information to Distributors: Solely for the purposes of the product

governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on

markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9

and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID

II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product

Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether

arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the

purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have

with respect thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval

process by each Manager established in the EEA, which has determined that

the Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors

and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible

counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for

distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II

(the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market

Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Shares may

decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares

offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in

the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed

income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an

appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits

and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able

to bear any losses that may result therefrom.

The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any

contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the

offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market

Assessment, the Managers established in the EEA will only procure investors

who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not

constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the

purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of

investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever

with respect to the Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking

its own target market assessment in respect of the Shares and determining

appropriate distribution channels.

None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings,

accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any

representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the

truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in

this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the

announcement) or any other information relating to the group, its

subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual

or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any

loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or

otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the

underwriters and the other foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent

permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort

or contract or that they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this

announcement and/or any such statement.

