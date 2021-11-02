DGAP-Adhoc: SKAN gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.11.21 07:01
dpa-AFX

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Skan AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang


02.11.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



SKAN gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt



Allschwil, 2. November 2021 - Die SKAN Group AG, Weltmarktführerin bei


hochwertigen Isolatorsystemen für aseptische Produktionsprozesse in der


(bio-)pharmazeutischen Industrie, hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass die Joint


Global Coordinators die ihnen im Rahmen des Börsengangs gewährte


Mehrzuteilungsoption zum Angebotspreis von CHF 54 je Aktie vollständig


ausgeübt haben.



Die Aktien der SKAN Group AG sind am 28. Oktober 2021 zum Handel an der SIX


Swiss Exchange zugelassen worden. Heute haben die Joint Global Coordinators


Credit Suisse und Berenberg die Mehrzuteilungsoption zum Kauf von 500'000


bestehenden Aktien zu CHF 54 je Aktie vollständig ausgeübt.



Einschliesslich der Aktien aus der Mehrzuteilungsoption wurden beim IPO


5'000'000 Aktien platziert, davon 1'731'494 neue und 3'268'506 bestehende


Aktien. Das Platzierungsvolumen beläuft sich auf insgesamt CHF 270 Mio. Nach


Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption beträgt der Streubesitz (Free Float) rund


50 Prozent - inklusive des Anteils der pre-IPO-Aktionäre, die nach Abschluss


des Angebots eine Beteiligung von weniger als 3 Prozent halten.




Kontakte:



Thomas Balmer, Dynamics Group AG, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28


Alexandre Müller, Dynamics Group AG, amu@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 635 64 13




Über SKAN:



1968 gegründet, zählt SKAN zu den Pionierfirmen in den Fachbereichen


Reinraumausrüstungen und Bau von Isolatoren für die pharmazeutische


Industrie. Innovative Produkte, kundenspezifische Lösungen sowie eine


leistungsfähige Dienstleistungs- und Serviceorganisation haben SKAN zu einem


Marktführer und wichtigen Partner der Industrie und Forschungslaboratorien


werden lassen.




Bitte warten...