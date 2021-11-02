DGAP-Adhoc: SKAN gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt (deutsch)
02.11.21 07:01
dpa-AFX
SKAN gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Skan AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang
SKAN gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt
02.11.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.
53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST
NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS
COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN
WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA,
CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR
RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
SKAN gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt
Allschwil, 2. November 2021 - Die SKAN Group AG, Weltmarktführerin bei
hochwertigen Isolatorsystemen für aseptische Produktionsprozesse in der
(bio-)pharmazeutischen Industrie, hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass die Joint
Global Coordinators die ihnen im Rahmen des Börsengangs gewährte
Mehrzuteilungsoption zum Angebotspreis von CHF 54 je Aktie vollständig
ausgeübt haben.
Die Aktien der SKAN Group AG sind am 28. Oktober 2021 zum Handel an der SIX
Swiss Exchange zugelassen worden. Heute haben die Joint Global Coordinators
Credit Suisse und Berenberg die Mehrzuteilungsoption zum Kauf von 500'000
bestehenden Aktien zu CHF 54 je Aktie vollständig ausgeübt.
Einschliesslich der Aktien aus der Mehrzuteilungsoption wurden beim IPO
5'000'000 Aktien platziert, davon 1'731'494 neue und 3'268'506 bestehende
Aktien. Das Platzierungsvolumen beläuft sich auf insgesamt CHF 270 Mio. Nach
Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption beträgt der Streubesitz (Free Float) rund
50 Prozent - inklusive des Anteils der pre-IPO-Aktionäre, die nach Abschluss
des Angebots eine Beteiligung von weniger als 3 Prozent halten.
Kontakte:
Thomas Balmer, Dynamics Group AG, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 703 87 28
Alexandre Müller, Dynamics Group AG, amu@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 635 64 13
Über SKAN:
1968 gegründet, zählt SKAN zu den Pionierfirmen in den Fachbereichen
Reinraumausrüstungen und Bau von Isolatoren für die pharmazeutische
Industrie. Innovative Produkte, kundenspezifische Lösungen sowie eine
leistungsfähige Dienstleistungs- und Serviceorganisation haben SKAN zu einem
Marktführer und wichtigen Partner der Industrie und Forschungslaboratorien
werden lassen.
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Skan AG
Binningerstr. 115
4123 Allschwil
Schweiz
ISIN: CH0013396012
Valorennummer: 1339601
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1245239
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
1245239 02.11.2021 CET/CEST
