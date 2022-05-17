DGAP-Adhoc: SIG Group AG: SIG startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur Aufnahme von rund EUR 200 Millionen zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia (deutsch)
SIG Group AG: SIG startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur Aufnahme von rund EUR 200 Millionen zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia
SIG Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung
SIG Group AG: SIG startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur Aufnahme
von rund EUR 200 Millionen zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von
Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia
17.05.2022 / 17:42 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
MEDIENMITTEILUNG
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY
OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA
OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION
WOULD BE UNLAWFUL
17. Mai 2022
SIG Group AG ("SIG")
SIG startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur Aufnahme von rund EUR
200 Millionen zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN
und Evergreen Asia
Wie bei der Kommunikation der Übernahme von Scholle IPN im Februar 2022
angekündigt, startet SIG heute ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur
Aufnahme von rund EUR 200 Millionen durch die Platzierung neuer Aktien mit
einem Nennwert von CHF 0.01 («neue Aktien») aus dem genehmigten Kapital.
SIG beabsichtigt den Nettoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung für die teilweise
Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia, die am 1.
Februar 2022 bzw. am 5. Januar 2022 angekündigt wurden, zu verwenden. Der
restliche Teil des Kaufpreises wird durch Barmittel und Fremdkapital
finanziert. Weitere Informationen zu den beiden Akquisitionen sind hier und
hier zu finden.
Der Preis der neuen Aktien wird in einem beschleunigten
Bookbuilding-Verfahren unter Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte für bestehende
Aktionäre festgelegt. Die Publikation des Preises wird voraussichtlich vor
der morgigen Marktöffnung kommuniziert.
Die neuen Aktien werden im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung ausschliesslich
professionellen Investoren in der Schweiz und institutionellen Investoren
ausserhalb der Schweiz und den USA (in Übereinstimmung mit Vorschrift S
unter dem U.S. Securities Act von 1933) sowie an qualifizierte
institutionelle Investoren in den USA (in Übereinstimmung mit Vorschrift
144A unter dem U.S. Securities Act) angeboten.
Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 19. Mai 2022 an der SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert und zum Handel zugelassen. Die neuen Aktien sind für das
Geschäftsjahr 2022 vollständig dividendenberechtigt.
SIG hat sich vorbehaltlich der üblichen Ausnahmen verpflichtet, für eine
Periode von 90 Tagen keine weiteren Aktien auszugeben.
Kontakt für Investoren:
Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224
Director Investor Relations
SIG Combibloc Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz
ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz
Kontakt für Medien:
Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency
Über SIG
SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische
Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden
zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu
Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie
und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden
End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und
vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden
Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist
integraler Bestandteil unseres Geschäfts, und wir verfolgen den "Way Beyond
Good", um ein netto-positives Lebensmittelverpackungssystem zu schaffen.
SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die
Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5'900 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen
es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als
70 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 42 Milliarden Packungen und
erzielte einen Umsatz von mehr als EUR 2,0 Milliarden. SIG hat ein AA
ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von
Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen
finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.
Disclaimer
The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole
responsibility of SIG Group AG (the "Company").
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes
only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed
by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this
announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.
This information does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for
or purchase any securities to any person in Switzerland, the United States,
Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such
offer or solicitation is unlawful. It is not being issued in countries where
the public dissemination of the information contained herein may be
restricted or prohibited by law. In particular, this information is not for
publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United
States and should not be distributed to publications with a general
circulation in the United States. The distribution of this announcement may
be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose
possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should
inform themselves about and observe such restriction. Any failure to comply
with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of
any such jurisdiction. Securities of the Company are not being publicly
offered. In particular, the securities referred to herein have not been and
will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States
unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an
exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is
available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not
intend to register, any portion of the offering or securities in the United
States and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the
United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not
be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or
Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may
not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States, except in an
"offshore transaction" in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities
Act, or for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen of
Australia, Canada or Japan. This announcement qualifies as advertisement and
constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of
the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or similar document or
notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. and 69 of the Swiss
Financial Services Act. The securities are offered and admitted to trading
and listed without the publication of a prospectus in reliance on the
exemptions provided for by the Swiss Financial Services Act.
In each member state of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom
(each, a "relevant state"), this announcement and any offer if made
subsequently is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors"
within the meaning of, in the case of the European Economic Area, the
Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), or, in the case of the
United Kingdom, of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic
law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act
2018 ("qualified investors"). This announcement is being distributed only
to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii)
persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments
falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000
(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth
entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be
communicated, falling within article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons
together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or
investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to
relevant persons and will be engaged only with relevant persons. Any person,
who is not a relevant person, must not act or rely on this communication or
any of its contents.
This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation to
purchase or invest in any securities of the Company. The securities may not
be publicly offered, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland within the
meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (FINSA) and may only be offered
within Switzerland to professional clients in the sense of article 4 para 3
FINSA. The offering of securities in Switzerland is exempt from the
requirement to prepare and publish a prospectus under the FINSA. Neither
this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the
securities constitutes a prospectus pursuant to the FINSA or any applicable
laws or regulations, and no offering or marketing material relating to the
securities may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available
in Switzerland.
This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms
"believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects",
"intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or
other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy,
plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking
statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any
forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect
to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and
other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the group's business,
results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or
strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are
made.
Each of the Company, the banking syndicate and their respective affiliates
expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or
revise any forward looking statement contained in this announcement whether
as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
The banking syndicate are acting exclusively for Company and no-one else in
connection with the offering. They will not regard any other person as their
respective clients in relation to the offering and will not be responsible
to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to
their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the
offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement
or other matter referred to herein.
In connection with the offering, the banking syndicate and any of their
affiliates may take up a portion of the securities in the offering as a
principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to
sell for their own accounts such securities and other securities of the
issuer or related investments in connection with the offering or otherwise.
Accordingly, references to the securities being issued, offered, subscribed,
acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue
or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by the banking
syndicate and any of their affiliates acting in such capacity. In addition,
the banking syndicate, and any of their affiliates may enter into financing
arrangements (including swaps, warrants or contracts for differences) with
investors in connection with which the banking syndicate and any of their
affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of securities. The
banking syndicate do not intend to disclose the extent of any such
investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or
regulatory obligations to do so.
None of the banking syndicate or any of their respective directors,
officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or
liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or
implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in
this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the
announcement) or any other information relating to the Company, its
subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual
or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any
loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or
otherwise arising in connection therewith.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SIG Group AG
Laufengasse 18
8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11
Fax: +41 52 674 65 56
E-Mail: info@sig.biz
Internet: www.sig.biz
ISIN: CH0435377954
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1354881
