DGAP-Adhoc: SIG Group AG: SIG startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur Aufnahme von rund EUR 200 Millionen zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia (deutsch)




17.05.22 17:44
dpa-AFX

SIG Group AG: SIG startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur Aufnahme von rund EUR 200 Millionen zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia



^


SIG Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung


SIG Group AG: SIG startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur Aufnahme


von rund EUR 200 Millionen zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von


Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia



17.05.2022 / 17:42 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY


OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA


OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION


WOULD BE UNLAWFUL



17. Mai 2022


SIG Group AG ("SIG")



SIG startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur Aufnahme von rund EUR


200 Millionen zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN


und Evergreen Asia



Wie bei der Kommunikation der Übernahme von Scholle IPN im Februar 2022


angekündigt, startet SIG heute ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zur


Aufnahme von rund EUR 200 Millionen durch die Platzierung neuer Aktien mit


einem Nennwert von CHF 0.01 («neue Aktien») aus dem genehmigten Kapital.



SIG beabsichtigt den Nettoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung für die teilweise


Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia, die am 1.


Februar 2022 bzw. am 5. Januar 2022 angekündigt wurden, zu verwenden. Der


restliche Teil des Kaufpreises wird durch Barmittel und Fremdkapital


finanziert. Weitere Informationen zu den beiden Akquisitionen sind hier und


hier zu finden.



Der Preis der neuen Aktien wird in einem beschleunigten


Bookbuilding-Verfahren unter Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte für bestehende


Aktionäre festgelegt. Die Publikation des Preises wird voraussichtlich vor


der morgigen Marktöffnung kommuniziert.



Die neuen Aktien werden im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung ausschliesslich


professionellen Investoren in der Schweiz und institutionellen Investoren


ausserhalb der Schweiz und den USA (in Übereinstimmung mit Vorschrift S


unter dem U.S. Securities Act von 1933) sowie an qualifizierte


institutionelle Investoren in den USA (in Übereinstimmung mit Vorschrift


144A unter dem U.S. Securities Act) angeboten.



Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 19. Mai 2022 an der SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert und zum Handel zugelassen. Die neuen Aktien sind für das


Geschäftsjahr 2022 vollständig dividendenberechtigt.



SIG hat sich vorbehaltlich der üblichen Ausnahmen verpflichtet, für eine


Periode von 90 Tagen keine weiteren Aktien auszugeben.



Kontakt für Investoren:



Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224


Director Investor Relations


SIG Combibloc Group AG


Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz


ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz



Kontakt für Medien:



Lemongrass Communications


Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238


andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency



Über SIG


SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische


Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden


zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu


Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie


und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden


End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und


vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden


Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist


integraler Bestandteil unseres Geschäfts, und wir verfolgen den "Way Beyond


Good", um ein netto-positives Lebensmittelverpackungssystem zu schaffen.



SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die


Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5'900 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen


es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als


70 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 42 Milliarden Packungen und


erzielte einen Umsatz von mehr als EUR 2,0 Milliarden. SIG hat ein AA


ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von


Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen


finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.




Disclaimer


The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole


responsibility of SIG Group AG (the "Company").



The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes


only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed


by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this


announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.



This information does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for


or purchase any securities to any person in Switzerland, the United States,


Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such


offer or solicitation is unlawful. It is not being issued in countries where


the public dissemination of the information contained herein may be


restricted or prohibited by law. In particular, this information is not for


publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United


States and should not be distributed to publications with a general


circulation in the United States. The distribution of this announcement may


be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose


possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should


inform themselves about and observe such restriction. Any failure to comply


with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of


any such jurisdiction. Securities of the Company are not being publicly


offered. In particular, the securities referred to herein have not been and


will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the


"Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States


unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an


exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is


available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not


intend to register, any portion of the offering or securities in the United


States and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the


United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not


be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or


Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may


not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States, except in an


"offshore transaction" in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities


Act, or for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen of


Australia, Canada or Japan. This announcement qualifies as advertisement and


constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of


the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or similar document or


notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. and 69 of the Swiss


Financial Services Act. The securities are offered and admitted to trading


and listed without the publication of a prospectus in reliance on the


exemptions provided for by the Swiss Financial Services Act.



In each member state of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom


(each, a "relevant state"), this announcement and any offer if made


subsequently is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors"


within the meaning of, in the case of the European Economic Area, the


Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), or, in the case of the


United Kingdom, of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic


law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act


2018 ("qualified investors"). This announcement is being distributed only


to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii)


persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments


falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000


(Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth


entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be


communicated, falling within article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons


together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or


investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to


relevant persons and will be engaged only with relevant persons. Any person,


who is not a relevant person, must not act or rely on this communication or


any of its contents.



This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation to


purchase or invest in any securities of the Company. The securities may not


be publicly offered, directly or indirectly, in Switzerland within the


meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (FINSA) and may only be offered


within Switzerland to professional clients in the sense of article 4 para 3


FINSA. The offering of securities in Switzerland is exempt from the


requirement to prepare and publish a prospectus under the FINSA. Neither


this document nor any other offering or marketing material relating to the


securities constitutes a prospectus pursuant to the FINSA or any applicable


laws or regulations, and no offering or marketing material relating to the


securities may be publicly distributed or otherwise made publicly available


in Switzerland.



This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be,


"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be


identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms


"believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects",


"intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or


other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy,


plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking


statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any


forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect


to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and


other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the group's business,


results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or


strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are


made.



Each of the Company, the banking syndicate and their respective affiliates


expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or


revise any forward looking statement contained in this announcement whether


as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



The banking syndicate are acting exclusively for Company and no-one else in


connection with the offering. They will not regard any other person as their


respective clients in relation to the offering and will not be responsible


to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to


their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the


offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement


or other matter referred to herein.



In connection with the offering, the banking syndicate and any of their


affiliates may take up a portion of the securities in the offering as a


principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to


sell for their own accounts such securities and other securities of the


issuer or related investments in connection with the offering or otherwise.


Accordingly, references to the securities being issued, offered, subscribed,


acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue


or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by the banking


syndicate and any of their affiliates acting in such capacity. In addition,


the banking syndicate, and any of their affiliates may enter into financing


arrangements (including swaps, warrants or contracts for differences) with


investors in connection with which the banking syndicate and any of their


affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of securities. The


banking syndicate do not intend to disclose the extent of any such


investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or


regulatory obligations to do so.



None of the banking syndicate or any of their respective directors,


officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or


liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or


implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in


this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the


announcement) or any other information relating to the Company, its


subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual


or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any


loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or


otherwise arising in connection therewith.



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:




Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=c129af51b60724c14c5e01bc21f4c5a1


Dateibeschreibung: SIG ABB Launch May22



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SIG Group AG


Laufengasse 18


8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11


Fax: +41 52 674 65 56


E-Mail: info@sig.biz


Internet: www.sig.biz


ISIN: CH0435377954


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1354881





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1354881 17.05.2022 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...