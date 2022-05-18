DGAP-Adhoc: SIG Group AG: SIG nimmt EUR 204 Millionen auf zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia (deutsch)

SIG Group AG: SIG nimmt EUR 204 Millionen auf zur teilweisen Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

18. Mai 2022

SIG Group AG ("SIG")

SIG nimmt EUR 204 Millionen auf zur teilweisen Finanzierung der

Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia

SIG hat durch die Platzierung von 11 Millionen neuen Aktien zum Preis von

CHF 19.40 rund EUR 204 Millionen eingenommen.

Die Kapitalerhöhung führte zu einem Bruttoerlös von CHF 213'400'000. SIG

beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung zur teilweisen

Finanzierung der Akquisitionen von Scholle IPN und Evergreen Asia zu

verwenden, die am 1. Februar 2022 bzw. am 5. Januar 2022 angekündigt wurden.

Der verbleibende Teil des Kaufpreises wird durch Barmittel und Fremdkapital

finanziert. Weitere Informationen zu den beiden Akquisitionen sind hier und

hier zu finden.

Samuel Sigrist, CEO von SIG, sagte: «Ich danke den bisherigen und den neu

dazugekommenen Aktionärinnen und Aktionären von SIG, welche die heutige

Kapitalerhöhung zu einem Erfolg gemacht haben. Mit der Akquisition von

Scholle IPN stärkt SIG ihre Position als globale Anbieterin für innovative

und nachhaltige Verpackungen für flüssige Lebensmittel und Getränke. Die

Übernahme von Evergreen Asia ermöglicht einen gezielten Zugang zum

attraktiven und schnell wachsenden Markt für frische Milchprodukte in Asien,

vor allem in China. Die heutige Transaktion stärkt die ausgewogene

Kapitalstruktur von SIG. Wir werden fortfahren, unsere Verschuldung mit

unseren starken und robusten Cashflows zu reduzieren, wie wir das in der

Vergangenheit erfolgreich getan haben.»

Das Aktienkapital der SIG wird sich durch Ausgabe von 11'000'000 Namenaktien

mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 0.01 aus dem bestehenden genehmigten

Aktienkapital gemäss Artikel 6 der Statuten der Gesellschaft gegen

Bareinlage von CHF 3'375'208.72 auf CHF 3'485'208.72 erhöht.

Die neuen Aktien sind für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 vollständig

dividendenberechtigt.

Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 19. Mai 2022 an der SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert und zum Handel zugelassen. SIG hat sich vorbehaltlich der

üblichen Ausnahmen verpflichtet, für eine Periode von 90 Tagen keine

weiteren Aktien auszugeben.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Ingrid McMahon +41 52 543 1224

Director Investor Relations

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz

ingrid.mcmahon@sig.biz

Kontakt für Medien:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

Über SIG

SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische

Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden

zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu

Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie

und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden

End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und

vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden

Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. Nachhaltigkeit ist

integraler Bestandteil unseres Geschäfts, und wir verfolgen den "Way Beyond

Good", um ein netto-positives Lebensmittelverpackungssystem zu schaffen.

SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die

Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5'900 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen

es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als

70 Ländern einzugehen. 2021 produzierte SIG 42 Milliarden Packungen und

erzielte einen Umsatz von mehr als EUR 2,0 Milliarden. SIG hat ein AA

ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 13,4 (geringes Risiko) von

Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis. Weitere Informationen

finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.

°