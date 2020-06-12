DGAP-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



12.06.20 07:00
dpa-AFX

SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Schlagwort(e):


Anleiheemission/Finanzierung


SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an



12.06.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG



12 June 2020


SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")



SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an



SIG Combibloc PurchaseCo S.à r.l. (die "Emittentin"), eine


Tochtergesellschaft von SIG, hat die Preisfestsetzung für EUR 450 Millionen


Senior Unsecured Notes mit Fälligkeit 2023 zu einem Coupon von 1,875% pro


Jahr und EUR 550 Millionen Senior Unsecured Notes mit Fälligkeit 2025 zu


einem Coupon von 2,125% pro Jahr (zusammen die "Notes") abgeschlossen.


Bestimmte Tochtergesellschaften von SIG, darunter die Emittentin, haben auch


neue, an Nachhaltigkeitsziele gebundene Kreditfazilitäten (bestehend aus


einer befristeten Kreditfazilität in Höhe von EUR 550 Millionen und einer


revolvierenden Kreditfazilität in Höhe von EUR 300 Millionen) zum Preis von


Euribor+100 Basispunkte abgeschlossen, die im März 2020 bei verschiedenen


Geschäfts- und Investmentbanken vorplatziert wurden. Der Nettoerlös aus den


Notes und den Fazilitäten wird zur vollständigen Refinanzierung der


bestehenden befristeten Kreditfazilitäten A und B in Höhe von EUR 1'250


Millionen bzw. EUR 350 Millionen sowie der revolvierenden Kreditfazilität in


Höhe von EUR 300 Millionen verwendet. Das Angebot und die Emission der


Anleihen wird voraussichtlich am oder um den 18. Juni 2020 abgeschlossen


sein.



SIG hat ein Unternehmens- und Anleihe-Rating von BBB- von S&P und Ba2 von


Moody's. Sie hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 18,8


(geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis.



Samuel Sigrist, CFO von SIG, sagte zur Refinanzierung: «Wir sind sehr


zufrieden mit der Resonanz des Marktes auf unsere erste Anleihenemission


seit unserem Börsengang im Jahr 2018. Die Emission ermöglicht uns, von einer


vollständig unbesicherten Kapitalstruktur zu profitieren und gleichzeitig


das Fälligkeitsprofil unserer Schulden zu verlängern. Die attraktive


Preisgestaltung zeigt, dass die Anleger unser robustes Geschäftsmodell,


unsere bewährte Wachstumsstrategie und unser führendes Nachhaltigkeitsprofil


anerkennen. Die Kreditfazilitäten, die Teil dieser Refinanzierung sind, sind


an unsere ehrgeizigen Nachhaltigkeitsziele gebunden, darunter eine


kontinuierliche Reduktion der Treibhausgasemissionen und eine weitere


Erhöhung unserer Punktzahl von EcoVadis, wo wir bereits ein Platin-Rating


haben.»




Kontakt für Investoren:



Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508


Director Investor Relations


SIG Combibloc Group AG


Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz


jennifer.gough@sig.biz



Kontakt für Medien:



Lemongrass Communications


Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238


andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency



Über SIG



SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische


Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden


zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu


Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie


und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden


End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und


vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden


Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.



SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die


Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.500 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen


es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als


60 Ländern einzugehen. 2019 produzierte SIG 38 Milliarden Packungen und


erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,8 Milliarden. Weitere


Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.




This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United


States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be


registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the


"Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States,


except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public


offering of securities is being made in the United States.



The Notes are to be sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified


institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and


non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S


of the Securities Act.



In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") and the United


Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons who are "qualified


investors" under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended.



Within the United Kingdom, this release is for distribution only to and


directed only at persons who (a) have professional experience in matters


relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial


Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended,


the "Financial Promotion Order"), (b) are persons falling within Article


49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,


etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, (c) are outside the United Kingdom,


or (d) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in


investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial


Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the investment may


otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such


persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The investment is


not being offered to the public in the United Kingdom. This release is


directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by


persons who are not relevant persons. The investment or investment activity


to which this release relates is only available to, and will only be engaged


in with, relevant persons and any person who receive this release who is not


a relevant person should not rely or act upon it.



MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only / No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target


market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and


professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key


information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in


EEA or the United Kingdom.



This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not a


prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Code of Obligations in its


version as it was effective immediately prior to the entering into force of


the Swiss Financial Services Act, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined


in articles 27 et seqq. of the listing rules of SIX Exchange Regulation AG


or of any other stock exchange or regulated trading venue in Switzerland nor


is it a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act


nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this


announcement may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent


from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The


information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the


solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction in which


such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration,


exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of


any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of the Issuer should be


based exclusively on the offering circular published by the Issuer for such


purpose.



This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer


to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer,


solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer,


solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.,


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",


"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such


forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,


uncertainties and other factors that may result in a substantial divergence


between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance


of SIG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements.


Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on


forward-looking statements. SIG assumes no responsibility to up-date


forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or


developments.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SIG Combibloc Group AG


Laufengasse 18


8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11


Fax: +41 52 674 65 56


E-Mail: info@sig.biz


Internet: www.sig.biz


ISIN: CH0435377954


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1068591





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1068591 12.06.2020 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...