DGAP-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an (deutsch)

SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Schlagwort(e):
Anleiheemission/Finanzierung
SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an
12.06.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.
53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
MEDIENMITTEILUNG
12 June 2020
SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")
SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an
SIG Combibloc PurchaseCo S.à r.l. (die "Emittentin"), eine
Tochtergesellschaft von SIG, hat die Preisfestsetzung für EUR 450 Millionen
Senior Unsecured Notes mit Fälligkeit 2023 zu einem Coupon von 1,875% pro
Jahr und EUR 550 Millionen Senior Unsecured Notes mit Fälligkeit 2025 zu
einem Coupon von 2,125% pro Jahr (zusammen die "Notes") abgeschlossen.
Bestimmte Tochtergesellschaften von SIG, darunter die Emittentin, haben auch
neue, an Nachhaltigkeitsziele gebundene Kreditfazilitäten (bestehend aus
einer befristeten Kreditfazilität in Höhe von EUR 550 Millionen und einer
revolvierenden Kreditfazilität in Höhe von EUR 300 Millionen) zum Preis von
Euribor+100 Basispunkte abgeschlossen, die im März 2020 bei verschiedenen
Geschäfts- und Investmentbanken vorplatziert wurden. Der Nettoerlös aus den
Notes und den Fazilitäten wird zur vollständigen Refinanzierung der
bestehenden befristeten Kreditfazilitäten A und B in Höhe von EUR 1'250
Millionen bzw. EUR 350 Millionen sowie der revolvierenden Kreditfazilität in
Höhe von EUR 300 Millionen verwendet. Das Angebot und die Emission der
Anleihen wird voraussichtlich am oder um den 18. Juni 2020 abgeschlossen
sein.
SIG hat ein Unternehmens- und Anleihe-Rating von BBB- von S&P und Ba2 von
Moody's. Sie hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 18,8
(geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis.
Samuel Sigrist, CFO von SIG, sagte zur Refinanzierung: «Wir sind sehr
zufrieden mit der Resonanz des Marktes auf unsere erste Anleihenemission
seit unserem Börsengang im Jahr 2018. Die Emission ermöglicht uns, von einer
vollständig unbesicherten Kapitalstruktur zu profitieren und gleichzeitig
das Fälligkeitsprofil unserer Schulden zu verlängern. Die attraktive
Preisgestaltung zeigt, dass die Anleger unser robustes Geschäftsmodell,
unsere bewährte Wachstumsstrategie und unser führendes Nachhaltigkeitsprofil
anerkennen. Die Kreditfazilitäten, die Teil dieser Refinanzierung sind, sind
an unsere ehrgeizigen Nachhaltigkeitsziele gebunden, darunter eine
kontinuierliche Reduktion der Treibhausgasemissionen und eine weitere
Erhöhung unserer Punktzahl von EcoVadis, wo wir bereits ein Platin-Rating
haben.»
Kontakt für Investoren:
Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508
Director Investor Relations
SIG Combibloc Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz
jennifer.gough@sig.biz
Kontakt für Medien:
Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency
Über SIG
SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische
Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden
zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu
Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie
und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden
End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und
vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden
Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.
SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die
Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.500 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen
es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als
60 Ländern einzugehen. 2019 produzierte SIG 38 Milliarden Packungen und
erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,8 Milliarden. Weitere
Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United
States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States,
except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public
offering of securities is being made in the United States.
The Notes are to be sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and
non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S
of the Securities Act.
In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") and the United
Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons who are "qualified
investors" under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended.
Within the United Kingdom, this release is for distribution only to and
directed only at persons who (a) have professional experience in matters
relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended,
the "Financial Promotion Order"), (b) are persons falling within Article
49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,
etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, (c) are outside the United Kingdom,
or (d) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in
investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the investment may
otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such
persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The investment is
not being offered to the public in the United Kingdom. This release is
directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by
persons who are not relevant persons. The investment or investment activity
to which this release relates is only available to, and will only be engaged
in with, relevant persons and any person who receive this release who is not
a relevant person should not rely or act upon it.
MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only / No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target
market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and
professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key
information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in
EEA or the United Kingdom.
This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to
purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not a
prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Code of Obligations in its
version as it was effective immediately prior to the entering into force of
the Swiss Financial Services Act, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined
in articles 27 et seqq. of the listing rules of SIX Exchange Regulation AG
or of any other stock exchange or regulated trading venue in Switzerland nor
is it a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act
nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this
announcement may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent
from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The
information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction in which
such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration,
exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of
any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of the Issuer should be
based exclusively on the offering circular published by the Issuer for such
purpose.
This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer
to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer,
solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.,
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",
"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may result in a substantial divergence
between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance
of SIG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements.
Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on
forward-looking statements. SIG assumes no responsibility to up-date
forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or
developments.
