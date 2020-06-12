DGAP-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an (deutsch)

SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an

^

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Schlagwort(e):

Anleiheemission/Finanzierung

SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an

12.06.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.



53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

12 June 2020

SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG")

SIG kündigt Refinanzierung an

SIG Combibloc PurchaseCo S.à r.l. (die "Emittentin"), eine

Tochtergesellschaft von SIG, hat die Preisfestsetzung für EUR 450 Millionen

Senior Unsecured Notes mit Fälligkeit 2023 zu einem Coupon von 1,875% pro

Jahr und EUR 550 Millionen Senior Unsecured Notes mit Fälligkeit 2025 zu

einem Coupon von 2,125% pro Jahr (zusammen die "Notes") abgeschlossen.

Bestimmte Tochtergesellschaften von SIG, darunter die Emittentin, haben auch

neue, an Nachhaltigkeitsziele gebundene Kreditfazilitäten (bestehend aus

einer befristeten Kreditfazilität in Höhe von EUR 550 Millionen und einer

revolvierenden Kreditfazilität in Höhe von EUR 300 Millionen) zum Preis von

Euribor+100 Basispunkte abgeschlossen, die im März 2020 bei verschiedenen

Geschäfts- und Investmentbanken vorplatziert wurden. Der Nettoerlös aus den

Notes und den Fazilitäten wird zur vollständigen Refinanzierung der

bestehenden befristeten Kreditfazilitäten A und B in Höhe von EUR 1'250

Millionen bzw. EUR 350 Millionen sowie der revolvierenden Kreditfazilität in

Höhe von EUR 300 Millionen verwendet. Das Angebot und die Emission der

Anleihen wird voraussichtlich am oder um den 18. Juni 2020 abgeschlossen

sein.

SIG hat ein Unternehmens- und Anleihe-Rating von BBB- von S&P und Ba2 von

Moody's. Sie hat ein AA ESG-Rating von MSCI, eine Bewertung von 18,8

(geringes Risiko) von Sustainalytics und ein Platin-CSR-Rating von EcoVadis.

Samuel Sigrist, CFO von SIG, sagte zur Refinanzierung: «Wir sind sehr

zufrieden mit der Resonanz des Marktes auf unsere erste Anleihenemission

seit unserem Börsengang im Jahr 2018. Die Emission ermöglicht uns, von einer

vollständig unbesicherten Kapitalstruktur zu profitieren und gleichzeitig

das Fälligkeitsprofil unserer Schulden zu verlängern. Die attraktive

Preisgestaltung zeigt, dass die Anleger unser robustes Geschäftsmodell,

unsere bewährte Wachstumsstrategie und unser führendes Nachhaltigkeitsprofil

anerkennen. Die Kreditfazilitäten, die Teil dieser Refinanzierung sind, sind

an unsere ehrgeizigen Nachhaltigkeitsziele gebunden, darunter eine

kontinuierliche Reduktion der Treibhausgasemissionen und eine weitere

Erhöhung unserer Punktzahl von EcoVadis, wo wir bereits ein Platin-Rating

haben.»

Kontakt für Investoren:

Jennifer Gough +41 52 674 6508

Director Investor Relations

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Schweiz

jennifer.gough@sig.biz

Kontakt für Medien:

Lemongrass Communications

Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238

andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

Über SIG

SIG ist ein führender System- und Lösungsanbieter für aseptische

Kartonverpackungen. Wir arbeiten partnerschaftlich mit unseren Kunden

zusammen, um Lebensmittel auf sichere, nachhaltige und bezahlbare Weise zu

Verbrauchern auf der ganzen Welt zu bringen. Unsere einzigartige Technologie

und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden

End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und

vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden

Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.

SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die

Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.500 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen

es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als

60 Ländern einzugehen. 2019 produzierte SIG 38 Milliarden Packungen und

erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,8 Milliarden. Weitere

Informationen finden Sie unter www.sig.biz.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United

States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be

registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the

"Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States,

except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public

offering of securities is being made in the United States.

The Notes are to be sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified

institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and

non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S

of the Securities Act.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") and the United

Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons who are "qualified

investors" under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended.

Within the United Kingdom, this release is for distribution only to and

directed only at persons who (a) have professional experience in matters

relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial

Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended,

the "Financial Promotion Order"), (b) are persons falling within Article

49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,

etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, (c) are outside the United Kingdom,

or (d) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in

investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial

Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the investment may

otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such

persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The investment is

not being offered to the public in the United Kingdom. This release is

directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by

persons who are not relevant persons. The investment or investment activity

to which this release relates is only available to, and will only be engaged

in with, relevant persons and any person who receive this release who is not

a relevant person should not rely or act upon it.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only / No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target

market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and

professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key

information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in

EEA or the United Kingdom.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to

purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not a

prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Code of Obligations in its

version as it was effective immediately prior to the entering into force of

the Swiss Financial Services Act, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined

in articles 27 et seqq. of the listing rules of SIX Exchange Regulation AG

or of any other stock exchange or regulated trading venue in Switzerland nor

is it a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act

nor a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this

announcement may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent

from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The

information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction in which

such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration,

exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of

any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of the Issuer should be

based exclusively on the offering circular published by the Issuer for such

purpose.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer

to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer,

solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.,

statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",

"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such

forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors that may result in a substantial divergence

between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance

of SIG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements.

Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on

forward-looking statements. SIG assumes no responsibility to up-date

forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or

developments.

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Datei:

https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=b25cad4e0c2f552e5d2db9cfddbeeb23

Dateibeschreibung: SIG Bond issue 200612 Deutsch

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SIG Combibloc Group AG

Laufengasse 18

8212 Neuhausen am Rheinfall

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 52 674 61 11

Fax: +41 52 674 65 56

E-Mail: info@sig.biz

Internet: www.sig.biz

ISIN: CH0435377954

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID: 1068591

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1068591 12.06.2020 CET/CEST

°