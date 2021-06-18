DGAP-Adhoc: Rubean AG erhöht Kapital (deutsch)

Rubean AG erhöht Kapital

RUBEAN AG erhöht Kapital

- Öffentliches Angebot von 302.500 neuen Aktien

- Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht im Verhältnis sechs zu eins

- Ausgabekurs 12,50 Euro je Aktie

- Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums

München, den 18. Juni 2021 - Das Fintech-Unternehmen RUBEAN AG, München,

(ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) plant eine Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht

im Volumen von bis zu 3,8 Mio. Euro durch Ausgabe von bis zu 302.500 neuen

Aktien zu einem Bezugspreis von 12,50 Euro pro Aktie, um das weitere

Wachstum des Unternehmens zu finanzieren. Der Vorstand hat mit Zustimmung

des Aufsichtsrats beschlossen, das Grundkapital unter Teilausnutzung eines

bestehenden genehmigten Kapitals im Verhältnis sechs zu eins von bisher

1.815.000 Euro auf 2.177.500 Euro zu erhöhen. Die neuen Aktien werden von

der Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, München, ab Bekanntmachung des

Bezugsangebots, voraussichtlich in der Zeit zwischen dem 15. Juli 2021 bis

zum 29. Juli 2021, zum Bezugspreis von 12,50 Euro je Aktie im Wege eines

mittelbaren Bezugsrechts angeboten.

Die neuen Mittel wird die RUBEAN in den Ausbau des Vertriebs und in die

weitere Entwicklung ihrer Lösung namens PhonePOS investieren, bei der es

sich um eine Android-basierte Bezahlakzeptanzlösung handelt. PhonePOS

ermöglicht kleineren Händlern und Gewerbetreibenden so den Zahlungsempfang

mit einem Android betriebenen Smartphone, ohne dass weitere Zusatzgeräte

erforderlich sind. RUBEAN hat bereits mit der Einrichtung von

Vertriebsstandorten im Nahen Osten, in London und New York begonnen. Darüber

hinaus wird die Zahl der Softwareentwickler erhöht, um den wachsenden

Entwicklungsaufgaben nachkommen zu können.

Der Vorstand

Über Rubean

Die Rubean AG ist ein seit 20 Jahren etablierter Softwarehersteller im

Finanzsektor. Das Unternehmen wächst inzwischen mit der Entwicklung von

innovativen Lösungen für das mobile Bezahlen. Dazu gehören die mobile

Point-of-Sale Terminal Lösung PhonePOS, die in Zusammenarbeit mit CCV

entstanden ist, und die patentierte RubeanTag Technologie, die neben Android

Smartphones auch iPhones an kontaktlose Bezahl- und Kundenbindungsprogramme

anbindet. Rubean ist im m:access der Börse München sowie im Freiverkehr

Frankfurt, Berlin und Düsseldorf und bei Tradegate und Quotrix gelistet.

Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Anna Sammer

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168

81379 München

+49 89 357560

anna.sammer@rubean.com

sowie

german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU)

No 596/2014

RUBEAN AG increases capital

- Public offering of 302,500 new shares

- Cash capital increase with subscription rights at a ratio of six to one

- Issue price 12.50 euros per share

- Financing of further growth

Munich, 18 June 2021 - The fintech company RUBEAN AG, Munich, (ISIN:

DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) is planning a capital increase with subscription

rights in the volume of up to EUR 3.8 million by issuing up to 302,500 new

shares at a subscription price of EUR 12.50 per share in order to finance

the company's further growth. With the approval of the Supervisory Board,

the Board of Directors has decided to increase the share capital from

1,815,000 euros to 2,177,500 euros by making partial use of existing

authorised capital at a ratio of six to one. The new shares will be offered

by Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich, from the announcement of the

subscription offer, presumably in the period between 15 July 2021 and 29

July 2021, at a subscription price of 12.50 euros per share by way of an

indirect subscription right.

RUBEAN will invest the new funds in the expansion of sales and in the

further development of its solution called PhonePOS, which is an

Android-based payment acceptance solution. PhonePOS thus enables smaller

merchants and traders to receive payments with an Android-powered

smartphone, without the need for additional devices. RUBEAN has already

started setting up sales locations in the Middle East, London and New York.

In addition, the number of software developers will be increased in order to

be able to cope with the growing development tasks.

The Board of Directors

About Rubean

Rubean AG has been an established software developer in the financial sector

for 20 years. The company is now growing with the development of innovative

solutions for mobile payments. These include the mobile point-of-sale

terminal solution PhonePOS, developed in cooperation with CCV, and the

patented RubeanTag technology, which connects Android smartphones as well as

iPhones to contactless payment and customer loyalty programmes. Rubean is

listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the

Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Anna Sammer

Rubean AG

Kistlerhofstr. 168

81379 München

+49 89 357560

anna.sammer@rubean.com

sowie

german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com

°