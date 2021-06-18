DGAP-Adhoc: Rubean AG erhöht Kapital (deutsch)
18.06.21 18:30
Rubean AG erhöht Kapital
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung/Expansion
Rubean AG erhöht Kapital
18.06.2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Art. 17 der Verordnung (EU)
No 596/2014
RUBEAN AG erhöht Kapital
- Öffentliches Angebot von 302.500 neuen Aktien
- Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht im Verhältnis sechs zu eins
- Ausgabekurs 12,50 Euro je Aktie
- Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums
München, den 18. Juni 2021 - Das Fintech-Unternehmen RUBEAN AG, München,
(ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) plant eine Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
im Volumen von bis zu 3,8 Mio. Euro durch Ausgabe von bis zu 302.500 neuen
Aktien zu einem Bezugspreis von 12,50 Euro pro Aktie, um das weitere
Wachstum des Unternehmens zu finanzieren. Der Vorstand hat mit Zustimmung
des Aufsichtsrats beschlossen, das Grundkapital unter Teilausnutzung eines
bestehenden genehmigten Kapitals im Verhältnis sechs zu eins von bisher
1.815.000 Euro auf 2.177.500 Euro zu erhöhen. Die neuen Aktien werden von
der Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, München, ab Bekanntmachung des
Bezugsangebots, voraussichtlich in der Zeit zwischen dem 15. Juli 2021 bis
zum 29. Juli 2021, zum Bezugspreis von 12,50 Euro je Aktie im Wege eines
mittelbaren Bezugsrechts angeboten.
Die neuen Mittel wird die RUBEAN in den Ausbau des Vertriebs und in die
weitere Entwicklung ihrer Lösung namens PhonePOS investieren, bei der es
sich um eine Android-basierte Bezahlakzeptanzlösung handelt. PhonePOS
ermöglicht kleineren Händlern und Gewerbetreibenden so den Zahlungsempfang
mit einem Android betriebenen Smartphone, ohne dass weitere Zusatzgeräte
erforderlich sind. RUBEAN hat bereits mit der Einrichtung von
Vertriebsstandorten im Nahen Osten, in London und New York begonnen. Darüber
hinaus wird die Zahl der Softwareentwickler erhöht, um den wachsenden
Entwicklungsaufgaben nachkommen zu können.
Der Vorstand
Über Rubean
Die Rubean AG ist ein seit 20 Jahren etablierter Softwarehersteller im
Finanzsektor. Das Unternehmen wächst inzwischen mit der Entwicklung von
innovativen Lösungen für das mobile Bezahlen. Dazu gehören die mobile
Point-of-Sale Terminal Lösung PhonePOS, die in Zusammenarbeit mit CCV
entstanden ist, und die patentierte RubeanTag Technologie, die neben Android
Smartphones auch iPhones an kontaktlose Bezahl- und Kundenbindungsprogramme
anbindet. Rubean ist im m:access der Börse München sowie im Freiverkehr
Frankfurt, Berlin und Düsseldorf und bei Tradegate und Quotrix gelistet.
Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:
Anna Sammer
Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
+49 89 357560
anna.sammer@rubean.com
sowie
german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com
Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU)
No 596/2014
RUBEAN AG increases capital
- Public offering of 302,500 new shares
- Cash capital increase with subscription rights at a ratio of six to one
- Issue price 12.50 euros per share
- Financing of further growth
Munich, 18 June 2021 - The fintech company RUBEAN AG, Munich, (ISIN:
DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) is planning a capital increase with subscription
rights in the volume of up to EUR 3.8 million by issuing up to 302,500 new
shares at a subscription price of EUR 12.50 per share in order to finance
the company's further growth. With the approval of the Supervisory Board,
the Board of Directors has decided to increase the share capital from
1,815,000 euros to 2,177,500 euros by making partial use of existing
authorised capital at a ratio of six to one. The new shares will be offered
by Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich, from the announcement of the
subscription offer, presumably in the period between 15 July 2021 and 29
July 2021, at a subscription price of 12.50 euros per share by way of an
indirect subscription right.
RUBEAN will invest the new funds in the expansion of sales and in the
further development of its solution called PhonePOS, which is an
Android-based payment acceptance solution. PhonePOS thus enables smaller
merchants and traders to receive payments with an Android-powered
smartphone, without the need for additional devices. RUBEAN has already
started setting up sales locations in the Middle East, London and New York.
In addition, the number of software developers will be increased in order to
be able to cope with the growing development tasks.
The Board of Directors
About Rubean
Rubean AG has been an established software developer in the financial sector
for 20 years. The company is now growing with the development of innovative
solutions for mobile payments. These include the mobile point-of-sale
terminal solution PhonePOS, developed in cooperation with CCV, and the
patented RubeanTag technology, which connects Android smartphones as well as
iPhones to contactless payment and customer loyalty programmes. Rubean is
listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the
Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.
If you have any questions, please contact:
Anna Sammer
Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
+49 89 357560
anna.sammer@rubean.com
sowie
german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com
