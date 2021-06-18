Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Rubean AG erhöht Kapital (deutsch)




18.06.21 18:30
dpa-AFX

Rubean AG erhöht Kapital



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung/Expansion


Rubean AG erhöht Kapital



18.06.2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Art. 17 der Verordnung (EU)


No 596/2014



RUBEAN AG erhöht Kapital



- Öffentliches Angebot von 302.500 neuen Aktien



- Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht im Verhältnis sechs zu eins



- Ausgabekurs 12,50 Euro je Aktie



- Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums



München, den 18. Juni 2021 - Das Fintech-Unternehmen RUBEAN AG, München,


(ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) plant eine Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht


im Volumen von bis zu 3,8 Mio. Euro durch Ausgabe von bis zu 302.500 neuen


Aktien zu einem Bezugspreis von 12,50 Euro pro Aktie, um das weitere


Wachstum des Unternehmens zu finanzieren. Der Vorstand hat mit Zustimmung


des Aufsichtsrats beschlossen, das Grundkapital unter Teilausnutzung eines


bestehenden genehmigten Kapitals im Verhältnis sechs zu eins von bisher


1.815.000 Euro auf 2.177.500 Euro zu erhöhen. Die neuen Aktien werden von


der Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, München, ab Bekanntmachung des


Bezugsangebots, voraussichtlich in der Zeit zwischen dem 15. Juli 2021 bis


zum 29. Juli 2021, zum Bezugspreis von 12,50 Euro je Aktie im Wege eines


mittelbaren Bezugsrechts angeboten.



Die neuen Mittel wird die RUBEAN in den Ausbau des Vertriebs und in die


weitere Entwicklung ihrer Lösung namens PhonePOS investieren, bei der es


sich um eine Android-basierte Bezahlakzeptanzlösung handelt. PhonePOS


ermöglicht kleineren Händlern und Gewerbetreibenden so den Zahlungsempfang


mit einem Android betriebenen Smartphone, ohne dass weitere Zusatzgeräte


erforderlich sind. RUBEAN hat bereits mit der Einrichtung von


Vertriebsstandorten im Nahen Osten, in London und New York begonnen. Darüber


hinaus wird die Zahl der Softwareentwickler erhöht, um den wachsenden


Entwicklungsaufgaben nachkommen zu können.



Der Vorstand



Über Rubean



Die Rubean AG ist ein seit 20 Jahren etablierter Softwarehersteller im


Finanzsektor. Das Unternehmen wächst inzwischen mit der Entwicklung von


innovativen Lösungen für das mobile Bezahlen. Dazu gehören die mobile


Point-of-Sale Terminal Lösung PhonePOS, die in Zusammenarbeit mit CCV


entstanden ist, und die patentierte RubeanTag Technologie, die neben Android


Smartphones auch iPhones an kontaktlose Bezahl- und Kundenbindungsprogramme


anbindet. Rubean ist im m:access der Börse München sowie im Freiverkehr


Frankfurt, Berlin und Düsseldorf und bei Tradegate und Quotrix gelistet.



Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:



Anna Sammer


Rubean AG


Kistlerhofstr. 168


81379 München


+49 89 357560


anna.sammer@rubean.com



sowie



german communications AG


Jörg Bretschneider


Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg


+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40


presse@german-communications.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU)


No 596/2014



RUBEAN AG increases capital



- Public offering of 302,500 new shares


- Cash capital increase with subscription rights at a ratio of six to one


- Issue price 12.50 euros per share


- Financing of further growth



Munich, 18 June 2021 - The fintech company RUBEAN AG, Munich, (ISIN:


DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) is planning a capital increase with subscription


rights in the volume of up to EUR 3.8 million by issuing up to 302,500 new


shares at a subscription price of EUR 12.50 per share in order to finance


the company's further growth. With the approval of the Supervisory Board,


the Board of Directors has decided to increase the share capital from


1,815,000 euros to 2,177,500 euros by making partial use of existing


authorised capital at a ratio of six to one. The new shares will be offered


by Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich, from the announcement of the


subscription offer, presumably in the period between 15 July 2021 and 29


July 2021, at a subscription price of 12.50 euros per share by way of an


indirect subscription right.



RUBEAN will invest the new funds in the expansion of sales and in the


further development of its solution called PhonePOS, which is an


Android-based payment acceptance solution. PhonePOS thus enables smaller


merchants and traders to receive payments with an Android-powered


smartphone, without the need for additional devices. RUBEAN has already


started setting up sales locations in the Middle East, London and New York.


In addition, the number of software developers will be increased in order to


be able to cope with the growing development tasks.



The Board of Directors



About Rubean



Rubean AG has been an established software developer in the financial sector


for 20 years. The company is now growing with the development of innovative


solutions for mobile payments. These include the mobile point-of-sale


terminal solution PhonePOS, developed in cooperation with CCV, and the


patented RubeanTag technology, which connects Android smartphones as well as


iPhones to contactless payment and customer loyalty programmes. Rubean is


listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the


Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.



If you have any questions, please contact:



Anna Sammer


Rubean AG


Kistlerhofstr. 168


81379 München


+49 89 357560


anna.sammer@rubean.com



sowie



german communications AG


Jörg Bretschneider


Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg


+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40


presse@german-communications.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



18.06.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Rubean AG


Kistlerhofstr. 168


81379 München


Deutschland


Telefon: 089-357560


Fax: 089-35756111


E-Mail: info@rubean.com


Internet: www.rubean.com


ISIN: DE0005120802


WKN: 512080


Börsen: Freiverkehr in München


EQS News ID: 1209854





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1209854 18.06.2021 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahmen nahe Yamana Gold ($AUY) und Agnico Eagle ($AEM)
Nach 2.716% mit Marathon Gold ($MOZ) und 37.900% mit Agnico Eagle ($AEM)

Opawica Explorations Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,00 € 11,50 € 0,50 € +4,35% 18.06./18:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005120802 512080 12,90 € 10,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,00 € +4,35%  15:01
Frankfurt 11,40 € +2,70%  09:16
Berlin 12,40 € 0,00%  08:14
München 11,60 € -6,45%  08:00
Düsseldorf 11,00 € -11,29%  09:49
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Payment Hot Stock meldet Deal mit Vietnams Nr. 1. Nach 895% mit PayPal Holdings Inc. ($PYPL) und 3.204% mit Square Inc. ($SQ)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
136 Rubean AG Banking Technolog. 20:18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...