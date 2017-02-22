DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE Executive Board resolves dividend proposal 2016 and gives dividend outlook (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE Executive Board resolves dividend proposal 2016 and gives dividend outlook


The Executive Board of RWE AG decided in its meeting today to propose to the annual general meeting on 27 April 2017 a dividend equaling the last year's proposal amounting to EUR 0,13 per preferred share and including a suspension of the dividend for common shares. The proposal also accommodates the significant financial burden under the forthcoming law rearranging the responsibilities for nuclear waste management in Germany.


On the basis of the expectations for 2017, the Executive Board envisages paying a dividend for the current business year of EUR 0,50 per common and preferred share. The Executive Board aims to at least maintain this dividend level in subsequent years. In this context, RWE is orienting itself towards operating cash flows that are freely available on a sustainable level.


Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft




