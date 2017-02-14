DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Value adjustment in connection with financial investment in MIT GmbH in amount of approx. EUR 35.5m (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rhön-Klinikum":

Bad Neustadt, February 14, 2017. The management board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG decided in its today's meeting to conduct a technical value adjustment for the financial year 2016 of approx. EUR 35.5 million in connection with the financial investment in Marburger Ionenstrahl-Therapie Betriebsgesellschaft des Universitätsklinikums Heidelberg mbH (MIT GmbH). The value adjustment results from operational delays in connection with the initial operating phase of the Marburg Ion Therapy Center. The resulting negative impact affects the financial result and the consolidated result 2016 by a corresponding amount. The medical potential of the system continues to be promising for RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG and completes the service spectrum of the Marburg site with regard to cancer therapy in a unique way. In this context we are currently intensely working on an enlargement of the application range towards further medical indications.

Your Contact

Dr. Kai G. Klinger (disclosing person) Investor Relations & Corporate Finance RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale Telefon: +49 (0) 9771 65-1318 Telefax: +49 (0) 9771 99-1736 Email: ir@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Achim Struchholz Communication RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale Telefon: +49 (0) 9771 65-1327 Telefax: +49 (0) 9771 65-1820 E-Mail: kommunikation@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0 Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467 E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com ISIN: DE0007042301 WKN: 704230 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

