DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reduces size of management board (english)




23.02.17 12:32
dpa-AFX


RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reduces size of management board


DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reduces size of management board


23-Feb-2017 / 12:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reduces size of management board


Bad Neustadt, 23 February 2017


The supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has decided to reduce the size of the management board from five to three members by revoking the appointment of Martin Menger (operative business) and Jens-Peter Neumann (finance) to the management board. The management board of the company therefore consists of Mr. Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Dr. Dr. Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Prof. Dr. Bernd Griewing. The responsibilities within the management board have been adjusted accordingly. In particular, Mr Holzinger has also assumed the responsibilities of the CFO.


Your Contact:


RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG


Dr. Kai G. Klinger (disclosing person) Investor Relations & Corporate Finance Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale T. 09771 65-1318 F. 09771 99-1736 ir@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com


Achim Struchholz Corporate Communication Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale T. 09771 65-1327 F. 09771 65-1820 kommunikation@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


23-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0 Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467 E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com ISIN: DE0007042301 WKN: 704230 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


547153 23-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM


