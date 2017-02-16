DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Personnel Committee of the supervisory board recommends reducing the management board by removing management board members Martin Menger and Jens-Peter Neumann (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rhön-Klinikum":

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Personnel Committee of the supervisory board recommends reducing the management board by removing management board members Martin Menger and Jens-Peter Neumann

Bad Neustadt, 16 February 2017

The Personnel Committee of the supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG unanimously recommended to the full supervisory board on meeting on 23 February 2017 that the management board be reduced to three by the removal of management board members Martin Menger (operative business) and Jens-Peter Neumann (finance) with immediate effect. If the supervisory board accepts this recommendation, the management board of the company will in future consist of Mr. Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Dr. Dr. Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Prof. Dr. Bernd Griewing. The responsibilities within the management board would then be adjusted accordingly.

