DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Decision Making Process of Supervisory Board of Rhön- Klinikum concerning Reorganization of Management Board (english)

19-Jan-2017 / 18:20 CET/CEST



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Bad Neustadt, 19.01.2017. There is currently a decision making process in the supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG concerning a reorganization of the management board that will be completed in this form no later than Friday, 20 January 2017, 24:00. In case the resolution is passed, the supervisory board would appoint Stephan Holzinger with effect as of 01 February 2017 as member of the management board. Stephan Holzinger has already been a member of the supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG for a number of years; he would resign from this position.

Together with his appointment to the management board Stephan Holzinger would at the same time become its chairman. Dr. Dr. Martin Siebert, who has been the chairman so far, would become vice chairman of the management board for personal reasons.

Holzinger studied administrative sciences - an interdisciplinary curriculum of law, economics and politics - at the universities of Konstanz and Oslo. His professional carreer led him to US-Senator John W. Warner, Raytheon Inc. and BMW Group. He authored various books and articles on the subject and lectured at universities on communication strategy. High net worth families, members of management and supervisory boards, enterprises and entrepreneurs have relied on his advice regarding strategic reputation management for a decade.

Through his position as member of the supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, as member of the supervisory board of the only private university hospital in Germany in Gießen-Marburg (UKGM) and as director of HCM S.E. he is closely connected to the health care industry.

In connection with this reorganization individual responsibilities would be adjusted internally. The supervisory board would finally discuss resulting adjustments of the division of responsibilities within the management board during its next ordinary meeting on 23. February 2016.

Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

