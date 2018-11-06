DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Qiagen":

QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an

^

DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission

QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von

Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss

von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb

der Vereinigten Staaten an

06.11.2018 / 07:53 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung

(EU) Nr.



596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES,

CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN

WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR

DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END

OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Ad-hoc-Meldung nach Art. 17 MAR

QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit

Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und

der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an

Venlo, Niederlande, den 6. November 2018 - Der Vorstand der QIAGEN N.V.

("QIAGEN"

oder die "Gesellschaft") hat mit Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrats heute

beschlossen, nicht-nachrangige, unbesicherte in Aktien der Gesellschaft

wandelbare Schuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich (die

"Schuldverschreibungen")

zu begeben.

QIAGEN beabsichtigt, Schuldverschreibungen in einem Gesamtnennbetrag von 400

Mio. US-Dollar zu platzieren. Den Schuldverschreibungen werden bis zu 8,5

Mio. Aktien der Gesellschaft (vorbehaltlich möglicher Anpassungen des

Wandlungsverhältnisses entsprechend den Bedingungen der

Schuldverschreibungen) zugrunde liegen. Dies entspricht rund 3,8% der

Gesamtzahl der zurzeit ausgegebenen Aktien der Gesellschaft.

QIAGEN beabsichtigt, den Emissionserlös aus der Platzierung der

Schuldverschreibungen für allgemeine Gesellschaftszwecke, einschließlich der

Ablösung bestehender Verbindlichkeiten und des Abschlusses von

Absicherungsgeschäften (convertible note hedge transactions) und

Optionsscheingeschäften (warrant transactions), wie nachstehend beschrieben

zu verwenden.

Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von 6 Jahren haben und zu

100% ihres Nennbetrages begeben und zurückgezahlt. Die Verzinsung wird

voraussichtlich zwischen 0,75% und 1,25% p.a. liegen und die Zinsen jeweils

halbjährlich nachträglich zahlbar sein.

Der anfängliche Wandlungspreis wird voraussichtlich mit einer

Wandlungsprämie zwischen 27,5% und 32,5% des Referenzaktienkurses

festgesetzt, der dem volumengewichteten durchschnittlichen Kurs der

QIAGEN-Aktie zwischen Handelsbeginn und Handelsschluss an der New York Stock

Exchange am 6. November 2018 entspricht. Die Preisfestsetzung der

Schuldverschreibung wird voraussichtlich heute stattfinden. Valutatag wird

voraussichtlich der 13. November 2018 sein.

Die Gesellschaft strebt eine Einbeziehung der Schuldverschreibungen in den

Handel im Freiverkehr an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse an.

Im Hinblick auf die Platzierung der Schuldverschreibungen beabsichtigt

QIAGEN, bestimmte individuell ausgehandelte Absicherungsgeschäfte betreffend

die Schuldverschreibungen (convertible note hedge transactions) mit einer

oder mehreren Gegenparteien (die "Gegenparteien") oder ihren

Tochtergesellschaften abzuschließen. Die Absicherungsgeschäfte beziehen sich

anfänglich auf die gleiche Anzahl von QIAGEN-Aktien, die auch den

Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde liegt. Die Absicherungsgeschäfte sehen einen

Barausgleich vor und sollen jegliche im Falle der Wandlung der

Schuldverschreibungen zu zahlende Beträge abdecken, soweit sie den

Nennbetrag der Schuldverschreibungen übersteigen. QIAGEN beabsichtigt

weiterhin, individuell ausgehandelte Optionsscheingeschäfte (warrant

transactions) mit diesen Gegenparteien oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften

abzuschließen. Den Optionsscheingeschäften liegt anfänglich die gleiche

Anzahl von QIAGEN-Aktien wie den Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde. Der

Ausübungspreis der Optionsscheine wird voraussichtlich 145% des

Referenzaktienkurses entsprechen.

DISCLAIMER:

The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole

responsibility of QIAGEN and the information contained in this announcement

is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete.

No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information

contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

The distribution of this announcement and the offer and sale of the Notes in

certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. The Notes may not be offered

to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the

preparation or registration of any prospectus or offering document relating

to the Notes in such jurisdiction. No action has been taken by QIAGEN or any

other party involved in the offering or any of their respective affiliates

that would permit an offering of the Notes or possession or distribution of

this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to

such securities in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is

required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required

to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute

or form a part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase

any security of QIAGEN in the United States or in any other jurisdiction

where such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Notes described in this

announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.

Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable

state or foreign securities laws. The securities described in this

announcement may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S.

person absent registration or an exemption from the registration

requirements of the Securities Act. There shall be no public offering of the

Notes in the United States.

Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or

distributed, directly or indirectly in or into the United States, Canada,

Australia, Japan, South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which

such action would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with this restriction

may constitute a violation of United States, Canadian, Australian, Japanese,

South African or other applicable securities laws.

For readers in the United Kingdom: This communication is being directed only

at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment

professionals falling within Article 19(5) ("Investment professionals") of

the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005

(the "Order") or (iii) certain high value persons and entities who fall

within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("High net worth companies, unincorporated

associations etc.") of the Order; or (iv) any other person to whom it may

lawfully be communicated (all such persons in (i) to (iv) together being

referred to as "relevant persons"). The Notes are only available to, and any

invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire

such Notes will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is

not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its

contents.

MiFID II professionals / ECPs-only (all distribution channels) / No PRIIPs

KID

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained

within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as

amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated

Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing

measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and

disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or

otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MIFID II

Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto,

the Notes have been subject to a product approval process which has led to

the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible

counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive

2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution

of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are

appropriate, with potential investors in any trading in the secondary market

having (1) at least informed knowledge and/or experience with financial

products, (2) the ability to bear losses resulting from interest rate

changes and no capital loss bearing capacity up to the invested capital if

held to maturity (3) a low to medium risk profile, (4) a return profile

preservation, growth, income and/or hedging as investment objective and (5)

a medium term investment horizon. Any person subsequently offering, selling

or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration

the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject

to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment

in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers'

target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

The target market assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any

contractual or legal selling restrictions in relation to any offering of the

Notes. For the avoidance of doubt, the target market assessment does not

constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the

purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of

investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever

with respect to the Notes.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available

to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail

investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail

investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as

defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within

the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC (as amended or superseded, the

"Insurance Mediation Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a

professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II.

Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No

1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the

Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has

been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise

making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful

under the PRIIPs Regulation.

QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

The Netherlands

ISIN: NL0000240000

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Regulierter Markt (Prime Standard)

Kontakt:

John Gilardi

Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 2103 29 11711

Email: ir@qiagen.com

ir.qiagen.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.11.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Niederlande

Telefon: +31 7735566 - 00

Fax: +31 77 35566-58

E-Mail: qiagen@qiagen.com

Internet: www.qiagen.com

ISIN: NL0012169213

WKN: A2DKCH

Indizes: MDAX, TecDAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime

Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg,

Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange;

London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

741671 06.11.2018 CET/CEST

°