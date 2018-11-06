DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an (deutsch)
06.11.18 07:53
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an
DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von
Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss
von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb
der Vereinigten Staaten an
06.11.2018 / 07:53 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES,
CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN
WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END
OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
Ad-hoc-Meldung nach Art. 17 MAR
QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit
Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und
der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an
Venlo, Niederlande, den 6. November 2018 - Der Vorstand der QIAGEN N.V.
("QIAGEN"
oder die "Gesellschaft") hat mit Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrats heute
beschlossen, nicht-nachrangige, unbesicherte in Aktien der Gesellschaft
wandelbare Schuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich (die
"Schuldverschreibungen")
zu begeben.
QIAGEN beabsichtigt, Schuldverschreibungen in einem Gesamtnennbetrag von 400
Mio. US-Dollar zu platzieren. Den Schuldverschreibungen werden bis zu 8,5
Mio. Aktien der Gesellschaft (vorbehaltlich möglicher Anpassungen des
Wandlungsverhältnisses entsprechend den Bedingungen der
Schuldverschreibungen) zugrunde liegen. Dies entspricht rund 3,8% der
Gesamtzahl der zurzeit ausgegebenen Aktien der Gesellschaft.
QIAGEN beabsichtigt, den Emissionserlös aus der Platzierung der
Schuldverschreibungen für allgemeine Gesellschaftszwecke, einschließlich der
Ablösung bestehender Verbindlichkeiten und des Abschlusses von
Absicherungsgeschäften (convertible note hedge transactions) und
Optionsscheingeschäften (warrant transactions), wie nachstehend beschrieben
zu verwenden.
Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von 6 Jahren haben und zu
100% ihres Nennbetrages begeben und zurückgezahlt. Die Verzinsung wird
voraussichtlich zwischen 0,75% und 1,25% p.a. liegen und die Zinsen jeweils
halbjährlich nachträglich zahlbar sein.
Der anfängliche Wandlungspreis wird voraussichtlich mit einer
Wandlungsprämie zwischen 27,5% und 32,5% des Referenzaktienkurses
festgesetzt, der dem volumengewichteten durchschnittlichen Kurs der
QIAGEN-Aktie zwischen Handelsbeginn und Handelsschluss an der New York Stock
Exchange am 6. November 2018 entspricht. Die Preisfestsetzung der
Schuldverschreibung wird voraussichtlich heute stattfinden. Valutatag wird
voraussichtlich der 13. November 2018 sein.
Die Gesellschaft strebt eine Einbeziehung der Schuldverschreibungen in den
Handel im Freiverkehr an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse an.
Im Hinblick auf die Platzierung der Schuldverschreibungen beabsichtigt
QIAGEN, bestimmte individuell ausgehandelte Absicherungsgeschäfte betreffend
die Schuldverschreibungen (convertible note hedge transactions) mit einer
oder mehreren Gegenparteien (die "Gegenparteien") oder ihren
Tochtergesellschaften abzuschließen. Die Absicherungsgeschäfte beziehen sich
anfänglich auf die gleiche Anzahl von QIAGEN-Aktien, die auch den
Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde liegt. Die Absicherungsgeschäfte sehen einen
Barausgleich vor und sollen jegliche im Falle der Wandlung der
Schuldverschreibungen zu zahlende Beträge abdecken, soweit sie den
Nennbetrag der Schuldverschreibungen übersteigen. QIAGEN beabsichtigt
weiterhin, individuell ausgehandelte Optionsscheingeschäfte (warrant
transactions) mit diesen Gegenparteien oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften
abzuschließen. Den Optionsscheingeschäften liegt anfänglich die gleiche
Anzahl von QIAGEN-Aktien wie den Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde. Der
Ausübungspreis der Optionsscheine wird voraussichtlich 145% des
Referenzaktienkurses entsprechen.
DISCLAIMER:
The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole
responsibility of QIAGEN and the information contained in this announcement
is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete.
No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information
contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.
The distribution of this announcement and the offer and sale of the Notes in
certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. The Notes may not be offered
to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the
preparation or registration of any prospectus or offering document relating
to the Notes in such jurisdiction. No action has been taken by QIAGEN or any
other party involved in the offering or any of their respective affiliates
that would permit an offering of the Notes or possession or distribution of
this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to
such securities in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is
required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required
to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute
or form a part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase
any security of QIAGEN in the United States or in any other jurisdiction
where such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Notes described in this
announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable
state or foreign securities laws. The securities described in this
announcement may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S.
person absent registration or an exemption from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act. There shall be no public offering of the
Notes in the United States.
Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or
distributed, directly or indirectly in or into the United States, Canada,
Australia, Japan, South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which
such action would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with this restriction
may constitute a violation of United States, Canadian, Australian, Japanese,
South African or other applicable securities laws.
For readers in the United Kingdom: This communication is being directed only
at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment
professionals falling within Article 19(5) ("Investment professionals") of
the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005
(the "Order") or (iii) certain high value persons and entities who fall
within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("High net worth companies, unincorporated
associations etc.") of the Order; or (iv) any other person to whom it may
lawfully be communicated (all such persons in (i) to (iv) together being
referred to as "relevant persons"). The Notes are only available to, and any
invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire
such Notes will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is
not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its
contents.
MiFID II professionals / ECPs-only (all distribution channels) / No PRIIPs
KID
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained
within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as
amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated
Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing
measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and
disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or
otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MIFID II
Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto,
the Notes have been subject to a product approval process which has led to
the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible
counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive
2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution
of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are
appropriate, with potential investors in any trading in the secondary market
having (1) at least informed knowledge and/or experience with financial
products, (2) the ability to bear losses resulting from interest rate
changes and no capital loss bearing capacity up to the invested capital if
held to maturity (3) a low to medium risk profile, (4) a return profile
preservation, growth, income and/or hedging as investment objective and (5)
a medium term investment horizon. Any person subsequently offering, selling
or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration
the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject
to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment
in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers'
target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
The target market assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any
contractual or legal selling restrictions in relation to any offering of the
Notes. For the avoidance of doubt, the target market assessment does not
constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the
purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of
investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever
with respect to the Notes.
The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available
to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail
investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail
investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as
defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within
the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC (as amended or superseded, the
"Insurance Mediation Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a
professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II.
Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No
1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the
Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has
been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise
making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful
under the PRIIPs Regulation.
QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
The Netherlands
ISIN: NL0000240000
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Regulierter Markt (Prime Standard)
Kontakt:
John Gilardi
Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 11711
Email: ir@qiagen.com
ir.qiagen.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Niederlande
Telefon: +31 7735566 - 00
Fax: +31 77 35566-58
E-Mail: qiagen@qiagen.com
Internet: www.qiagen.com
ISIN: NL0012169213
WKN: A2DKCH
Indizes: MDAX, TecDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg,
Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange;
London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX
741671 06.11.2018 CET/CEST
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,13 €
|32,18 €
|-1,05 €
|-3,26%
|06.11./09:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0012169213
|A2DKCH
|34,05 €
|25,26 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,13 €
|-3,26%
|08:55
|NYSE
|36,98 $
|+0,38%
|05.11.18
|Xetra
|32,43 €
|0,00%
|05.11.18
|Stuttgart
|31,63 €
|-1,46%
|08:11
|München
|31,73 €
|-2,07%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|31,60 €
|-2,23%
|08:09
|Hannover
|31,60 €
|-2,23%
|08:10
|Berlin
|31,49 €
|-2,54%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|31,60 €
|-2,56%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|31,50 €
|-2,93%
|08:31
