DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an (deutsch)




06.11.18 07:53
dpa-AFX

QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleiheemission


QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von


Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss


von Absicherungsgeschäften und der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb


der Vereinigten Staaten an



06.11.2018 / 07:53 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr.

596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES,


CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN


WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR


DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END


OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.




Ad-hoc-Meldung nach Art. 17 MAR



QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit


Barausgleich in Verbindung mit dem Abschluss von Absicherungsgeschäften und


der Begebung von Optionsscheinen außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten an



Venlo, Niederlande, den 6. November 2018 - Der Vorstand der QIAGEN N.V.


("QIAGEN"


oder die "Gesellschaft") hat mit Zustimmung des Aufsichtsrats heute


beschlossen, nicht-nachrangige, unbesicherte in Aktien der Gesellschaft


wandelbare Schuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich (die


"Schuldverschreibungen")


zu begeben.



QIAGEN beabsichtigt, Schuldverschreibungen in einem Gesamtnennbetrag von 400


Mio. US-Dollar zu platzieren. Den Schuldverschreibungen werden bis zu 8,5


Mio. Aktien der Gesellschaft (vorbehaltlich möglicher Anpassungen des


Wandlungsverhältnisses entsprechend den Bedingungen der


Schuldverschreibungen) zugrunde liegen. Dies entspricht rund 3,8% der


Gesamtzahl der zurzeit ausgegebenen Aktien der Gesellschaft.



QIAGEN beabsichtigt, den Emissionserlös aus der Platzierung der


Schuldverschreibungen für allgemeine Gesellschaftszwecke, einschließlich der


Ablösung bestehender Verbindlichkeiten und des Abschlusses von


Absicherungsgeschäften (convertible note hedge transactions) und


Optionsscheingeschäften (warrant transactions), wie nachstehend beschrieben


zu verwenden.



Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von 6 Jahren haben und zu


100% ihres Nennbetrages begeben und zurückgezahlt. Die Verzinsung wird


voraussichtlich zwischen 0,75% und 1,25% p.a. liegen und die Zinsen jeweils


halbjährlich nachträglich zahlbar sein.



Der anfängliche Wandlungspreis wird voraussichtlich mit einer


Wandlungsprämie zwischen 27,5% und 32,5% des Referenzaktienkurses


festgesetzt, der dem volumengewichteten durchschnittlichen Kurs der


QIAGEN-Aktie zwischen Handelsbeginn und Handelsschluss an der New York Stock


Exchange am 6. November 2018 entspricht. Die Preisfestsetzung der


Schuldverschreibung wird voraussichtlich heute stattfinden. Valutatag wird


voraussichtlich der 13. November 2018 sein.



Die Gesellschaft strebt eine Einbeziehung der Schuldverschreibungen in den


Handel im Freiverkehr an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse an.



Im Hinblick auf die Platzierung der Schuldverschreibungen beabsichtigt


QIAGEN, bestimmte individuell ausgehandelte Absicherungsgeschäfte betreffend


die Schuldverschreibungen (convertible note hedge transactions) mit einer


oder mehreren Gegenparteien (die "Gegenparteien") oder ihren


Tochtergesellschaften abzuschließen. Die Absicherungsgeschäfte beziehen sich


anfänglich auf die gleiche Anzahl von QIAGEN-Aktien, die auch den


Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde liegt. Die Absicherungsgeschäfte sehen einen


Barausgleich vor und sollen jegliche im Falle der Wandlung der


Schuldverschreibungen zu zahlende Beträge abdecken, soweit sie den


Nennbetrag der Schuldverschreibungen übersteigen. QIAGEN beabsichtigt


weiterhin, individuell ausgehandelte Optionsscheingeschäfte (warrant


transactions) mit diesen Gegenparteien oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften


abzuschließen. Den Optionsscheingeschäften liegt anfänglich die gleiche


Anzahl von QIAGEN-Aktien wie den Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde. Der


Ausübungspreis der Optionsscheine wird voraussichtlich 145% des


Referenzaktienkurses entsprechen.



DISCLAIMER:



The contents of this announcement have been prepared by and are the sole


responsibility of QIAGEN and the information contained in this announcement


is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete.


No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information


contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.



The distribution of this announcement and the offer and sale of the Notes in


certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. The Notes may not be offered


to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the


preparation or registration of any prospectus or offering document relating


to the Notes in such jurisdiction. No action has been taken by QIAGEN or any


other party involved in the offering or any of their respective affiliates


that would permit an offering of the Notes or possession or distribution of


this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to


such securities in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is


required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required


to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute


or form a part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase


any security of QIAGEN in the United States or in any other jurisdiction


where such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Notes described in this


announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.


Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable


state or foreign securities laws. The securities described in this


announcement may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S.


person absent registration or an exemption from the registration


requirements of the Securities Act. There shall be no public offering of the


Notes in the United States.



Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or


distributed, directly or indirectly in or into the United States, Canada,


Australia, Japan, South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which


such action would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with this restriction


may constitute a violation of United States, Canadian, Australian, Japanese,


South African or other applicable securities laws.



For readers in the United Kingdom: This communication is being directed only


at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment


professionals falling within Article 19(5) ("Investment professionals") of


the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005


(the "Order") or (iii) certain high value persons and entities who fall


within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("High net worth companies, unincorporated


associations etc.") of the Order; or (iv) any other person to whom it may


lawfully be communicated (all such persons in (i) to (iv) together being


referred to as "relevant persons"). The Notes are only available to, and any


invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire


such Notes will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is


not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its


contents.



MiFID II professionals / ECPs-only (all distribution channels) / No PRIIPs


KID



Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained


within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as


amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated


Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing


measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and


disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or


otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MIFID II


Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto,


the Notes have been subject to a product approval process which has led to


the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible


counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive


2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution


of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are


appropriate, with potential investors in any trading in the secondary market


having (1) at least informed knowledge and/or experience with financial


products, (2) the ability to bear losses resulting from interest rate


changes and no capital loss bearing capacity up to the invested capital if


held to maturity (3) a low to medium risk profile, (4) a return profile


preservation, growth, income and/or hedging as investment objective and (5)


a medium term investment horizon. Any person subsequently offering, selling


or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration


the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject


to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment


in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers'


target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.



The target market assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any


contractual or legal selling restrictions in relation to any offering of the


Notes. For the avoidance of doubt, the target market assessment does not


constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the


purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of


investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever


with respect to the Notes.



The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available


to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail


investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail


investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as


defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within


the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC (as amended or superseded, the


"Insurance Mediation Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a


professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II.


Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No


1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the


Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has


been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise


making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful


under the PRIIPs Regulation.



QIAGEN N.V.


Hulsterweg 82


5912 PL Venlo


The Netherlands



ISIN: NL0000240000


Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Regulierter Markt (Prime Standard)



Kontakt:


John Gilardi


Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations


+49 2103 29 11711



Email: ir@qiagen.com


ir.qiagen.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



06.11.2018 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: QIAGEN N.V.


Hulsterweg 82


5912 PL Venlo


Niederlande


Telefon: +31 7735566 - 00


Fax: +31 77 35566-58


E-Mail: qiagen@qiagen.com


Internet: www.qiagen.com


ISIN: NL0012169213


WKN: A2DKCH


Indizes: MDAX, TecDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime


Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg,


Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange;


London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



741671 06.11.2018 CET/CEST



°






