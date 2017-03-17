Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Potential change in the shareholder structure (english)




17.03.17 15:53
dpa-AFX


Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Potential change in the shareholder structure


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Potential change in the shareholder structure


17-March-2017 / 15:38 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Porsche Automobil Holding SE has been informed that the Porsche and Piëch families are in negotiations as to whether the foundations under the influence of Prof. Dr. Ferdinand K. Piëch shall transfer the major part of their indirectly held ordinary shares in Porsche Automobil Holding SE to further members of the Porsche and Piëch families. At present, it is still unforeseeable whether the aforesaid changes in the shareholder structure of Porsche Automobil Holding SE will in fact occur.





Contact: Frank Gaube General Manager Investor Relations +49-711-911-11046 frank.gaube@porsche-se.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


17-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE Porscheplatz 1 70435 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11046 Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819 E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com Internet: www.porsche-se.com ISIN: DE000PAH0038 WKN: PAH003 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


554143 17-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,03 € 51,90 € -0,87 € -1,68% 17.03./16:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PAH0038 PAH003 58,63 € 39,56 €
Tradegate (RT) 		50,895 € -1,75%  16:38
Hannover 51,68 € -0,31%  09:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 54,90 $ -1,01%  14:59
Stuttgart 51,26 € -1,41%  16:04
Frankfurt 51,115 € -1,43%  16:21
Xetra 51,02 € -1,70%  16:23
Düsseldorf 51,23 € -1,73%  14:54
Berlin 51,19 € -1,95%  13:17
Hamburg 50,89 € -1,98%  15:00
München 51,16 € -2,03%  14:36
