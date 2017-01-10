Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Expected settlement between Volkswagen and the US Department of Justice will affect group result of Porsche SE for the fiscal year 2016 (english)




10.01.17 19:58
dpa-AFX


Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Expected settlement between Volkswagen and the US Department of Justice will affect group result of Porsche SE for the fiscal year 2016


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Expected settlement between Volkswagen and the US Department of Justice will affect group result of Porsche SE for the fiscal year 2016


10-Jan-2017 / 19:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, has confirmed in an ad-hoc statement that it is in advanced discussions with the US Department of Justice and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The aim of these discussions is to reach a settlement agreement regarding the settlement of certain criminal investigations and certain civil fines in connection with the Diesel issue in the USA.


As a consequence of the capital stake of currently 30.8 percent Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stuttgart ("Porsche SE"), holds in Volkswagen AG, the financial consequences of this expected settlement will also negatively affect the group result of Porsche SE for the fiscal year 2016.


The concrete implications on the result of the Porsche SE group for the fiscal year 2016 can only be reliably assessed once Volkswagen group has conclusively evaluated the financial liabilities resulting from this settlement. At this point in time it cannot be ruled out that the Porsche SE group result after tax may fall below the previously communicated corridor between Euro 1.4 bn. and Euro 2.4 bn.



Contact: Frank Gaube General Manager Investor Relations +49-711-911-11046 frank.gaube@porsche-se.com


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


10-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE Porscheplatz 1 70435 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11046 Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819 E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com Internet: www.porsche-se.com ISIN: DE000PAH0038 WKN: PAH003 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


534711 10-Jan-2017 CET/CEST



Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
