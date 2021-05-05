DGAP-Adhoc: PolyPeptide Group gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt (deutsch)

PolyPeptide Group gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption bekannt

^

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: PolyPeptide Group / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang

PolyPeptide Group gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption

bekannt

05.05.2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.



53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY

OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE

UNLAWFUL.

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST

NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS

COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN.

PolyPeptide Group gibt vollständige Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption

bekannt

Zug, 5. Mai 2021 - PolyPeptide Group AG («PolyPeptide» oder «die Gruppe»),

ein weltweit führender Entwickler und Hersteller von Peptiden, hat heute

bekannt gegeben, dass die Joint Global Coordinators die ihnen im Rahmen des

Börsengangs («IPO») gewährte Mehrzuteilungsoption zum Angebotspreis von CHF

64 pro Aktie vollständig ausgeübt haben.

Am 29. April 2021 waren die Aktien von PolyPeptide kotiert und zum Handel an

der Schweizer Börse (SIX) zugelassen worden. Heute haben die Joint Global

Coordinators, im Namen der Joint Bookrunners, die Mehrzuteilungsoption zum

Kauf von 1'728'261 bestehenden Aktien für CHF 64 pro Aktie vollständig

ausgeübt, entsprechend 15% der 11'521'740 angebotenen Aktien des

Basisangebots des IPO. Einschliesslich der Aktien aus der

Mehrzuteilungsoption wurden beim IPO 13'250'001 Aktien platziert, davon

3'125'000 neue und 10'125'001 bestehende Aktien. Das Platzierungsvolumen

beläuft sich auf insgesamt CHF 848 Millionen. Nach der Ausübung der

Mehrzuteilungsoption beträgt der Streubesitz (Free Float) 40%.

Im Zusammenhang mit dem IPO wurde eine Sperrfrist (Lock-Up) für einen

Zeitraum von 180 Kalendertagen ab dem ersten Handelstag für den verkaufenden

Aktionär, die Gruppe sowie Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates und der

Geschäftsleitung vereinbart, dies vorbehältlich üblicher Ausnahmen und

Verzichtserklärungen der Joint Global Coordinators.

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley und BofA Securities fungierten als Joint

Global Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners für den Börsengang. Berenberg,

Danske Bank und Zürcher Kantonalbank fungierten als Joint Bookrunners.

Rothschild & Co. war unabhängiger Finanzberater von PolyPeptide und des

verkaufenden Aktionärs.

Kontakt

PolyPeptide Group

Michael Stäheli, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com

+41 41 723 20 34

Lemongrass Communications

karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

+41 44 202 52 00

Über PolyPeptide Group

PolyPeptide ist ein Auftragsentwickler und -Hersteller (CDMO) im Bereich

proprietärer und generischer Peptide in GMP-Qualität, die von Pharma- und

Biotech-Unternehmen in zugelassenen pharmazeutischen Produkten, Medikamenten

in der klinischen Entwicklung sowie in Generika eingesetzt werden. Das

Unternehmen, dessen Anfänge ins Jahr 1952 zurückreichen, stellt heute rund

die Hälfte aller derzeit zugelassenen Peptidwirkstoffe her und verfügt über

eine globale Präsenz mit sechs GMP-zertifizierten Produktionsanlagen in

Europa, den USA und Indien. Als multinationales Unternehmen mit über 900

Mitarbeitenden vereint PolyPeptide umfassendes Wissen und Erfahrung.

PolyPeptide ist organisch und durch selektive Akquisitionen bestehender

Expertise gewachsen und ist heute ein führendes Unternehmen in der

ausgelagerten Peptidherstellung. Die Aktien von PolyPeptide (SIX: PPGN) sind

an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter

polypeptide.com.

PolyPeptide Group AG, Dammstrasse 19, 6300 Zug, Schweiz

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to

purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within

the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under

any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to

jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this

is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not

constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any

jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to

registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the

securities laws of any jurisdiction.

A decision to invest in securities of PolyPeptide Group should be based

exclusively on the offering prospectus published by PolyPeptide Group AG

(the "Company") for such purpose. Copies of the offering prospectus and any

other supplements to the offering prospectus are available free of charge in

Switzerland for 12 months following the first day of trading on SIX Swiss

Exchange at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland (email:

equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com). In addition, copies of the offering

prospectus and any other supplements to the offering prospectus are

available free of charge in Switzerland from PolyPeptide Group AG, Investor

Relations, Dammstrasse 19, 6300 Zug, Switzerland (phone: +41 41 723 20 34;

email: michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com).

This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of

America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United

States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan or Australia or any

other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does

not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any

securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction into which the

same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information

contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the

United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in

the United States of America. The securities referred to herein (the

"Securities")

have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of

1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state, and may

not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration

under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will

be no public offering of the Securities in the United States of America.

This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"

within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic

law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK

Prospectus Regulation") of the Securities in the United Kingdom (the "UK").

Any offers of the Securities in the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption

under the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a

prospectus for offers of the Securities. In the UK, this document is only

addressed to qualified investors within the meaning of the UK Prospectus

Regulation. In addition, this document is only being distributed to and is

only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to

investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial

Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA

Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net

worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and

(iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment

activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be

communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant

persons"). The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer

or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Securities

will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a

relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its

contents.

This document does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public"

within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Union, as

amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") in any member state of the European

Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the

EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation

from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

In any member state of the EEA, this document is only addressed to qualified

investors in that relevant member state within the meaning of the Prospectus

Regulation.

Identification of Target Market

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained

within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as

amended ("MiFID II"); (b) articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated

Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing

measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and

disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or

otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II

Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto,

the Securities have been subject to a product approval process by each

underwriter (as defined below) established in the EEA, which has determined

that the Securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail

investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and

eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for

distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II

(the "MiFID II Target Market Assessment").

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3

of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

(the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and /or any equivalent

requirements elsewhere, and disclaiming all and any liability, whether

arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the

purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements and/or any equivalent

requirements elsewhere) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the

Securities have been subject to a product approval process by each

underwriter (as defined below) established in the UK, which has determined

that the Securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail

investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and

eligible counterparties, each as defined in Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook

Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through

all permitted distribution channels (the "UK Target Market Assessment").

Notwithstanding the MiFID II Target Market Assessment and the UK Target

Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the

Securities may decline and investors could lose all or part of their

investment; the Securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital

protection; and an investment in the Securities is compatible only with

investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who

(either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other

adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an

investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses

that may result therefrom.

The MiFID II Target Market Assessment and the UK Target Market Assessment

are without prejudice to any contractual, legal or regulatory selling

restrictions in relation to the offering of the Securities.

Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the MiFID II Target Market

Assessment, the underwriters (as defined below) established in the EEA will

only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and

eligible counterparties under MiFID II and that, notwithstanding the UK

Target Market Assessment, the underwriters established in the UK will only

procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible

counterparties under Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business

Sourcebook. For the avoidance of doubt, the MiFID II Target Market

Assessment and the UK Target Market Assessment do not constitute: (a) in the

case of the MiFID II Target Market Assessment, an assessment of suitability

or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II and in the case of the UK

Target Market Assessment, an assessment of suitability or appropriateness

for the purposes of Chapters 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook

Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or

group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action

whatsoever with respect to the offered Securities. Each distributor is

responsible for undertaking its own relevant target market assessment in

respect of the offered Securities and determining appropriate distribution

channels.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.

statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",

"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such

forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence

between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance

of PolyPeptide Group and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these

statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should

not rely on forward-looking statements. PolyPeptide Group assumes no

responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to

future events or developments.

Except as required by applicable law, PolyPeptide Group has no intention or

obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts

thereof following the date hereof.

None of the underwriters (as defined below) or any of their respective

subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors,

officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity

or person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes

any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the

truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in

this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the

announcement) or any other information relating to the group, its

subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual

or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any

loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or

otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the

underwriters and the other foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent

permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort

or contract or that they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this

announcement and/or any such statement.

Each of Credit Suisse AG, Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Merrill Lynch

International, Danske Bank A/S, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and Zürcher

Kantonalbank (the "underwriters") is acting exclusively for PolyPeptide

Group and no one else in connection with any transaction referred to in this

document. Each of the underwriters will not regard any other person as a

client and will not be responsible to anyone other than PolyPeptide Group

for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients nor for

the giving of advice in relation to any transaction, matter or arrangement

referred to herein.

This publication includes industry and market information based on the

PolyPeptide Group's analysis of multiple internal and third party sources,

including information extracted from market research, governmental and other

publicly available information, independent industry publications and

information and reports prepared by consulting firms (which has been

produced based on publications comprising industry data, forecasts, market

and customer surveys, analyst reports, other consultant strategy reports and

other information made available to it by third party data providers,

industry associations, competitors, published accounts, interviews with key

market participants/primary interviews and virtual field visits it conducted

with industry experts and participants, secondary market research and

internal financial and operational information supplied by, or on behalf of,

the Group). Readers should be aware that market data and statistics are

inherently predictive and speculative and are not necessarily reflective of

actual or future market conditions. Such statistics are based on market

research, which itself is based on sampling and subjective judgments by both

the researchers and the respondents. In addition, the value of comparisons

of statistics of different markets is limited by many factors, including

that (i) the underlying information is gathered by different methods with

varying levels of access and information available in different markets and

(ii) different assumptions are applied in compiling the data. Market studies

are frequently based on information and assumptions that may not be exact or

appropriate and their methodology is by nature forward-looking and

speculative.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: PolyPeptide Group

Dammstrasse 19

CH-6300 Zug

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 723 23 23

E-Mail: mediateam@polypeptide.com

Internet: www.polypeptide.com

ISIN: CH1110760852

Valorennummer: 111076085

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID: 1193015

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1193015 05.05.2021 CET/CEST

°