DGAP-Adhoc: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft: Incorporation of Pelikan Procurement Sdn Bhd by Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pelikan":

Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft: Incorporation of Pelikan Procurement Sdn Bhd by Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Merger/Acquisition Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft: Incorporation of Pelikan Procurement Sdn Bhd by Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft

06-Jan-2017 / 17:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ad hoc Announcement

Berlin, January, 6th of 2017

Incorporation of Pelikan Procurement Sdn Bhd by Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft

Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft has with effect as of January, 4th of 2017 acquired all shares in a Malaysian shell company. The company shall operate under the name Pelikan Procurement Sdn Bhd and shall in the future undertake the activities of procurement and related services for the Pelikan Group in Asia.

Managing Board

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

06-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft Am Borsigturm 100 13507 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 43 93-0 Fax: +49 (0)30 43 93-3408 E-mail: info@pelikan-ag.com Internet: www.pelikan-ag.com ISIN: DE0006053101, WKN: 605310, Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

534663 06-Jan-2017 CET/CEST

MMMM