DGAP-Adhoc: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft: Acquisition of Pelikan Taiwan Co., Ltd ('Pelikan Taiwan') by Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Berlin, 3rd. January 2017

Acquisition of Pelikan Taiwan Co., Ltd ("Pelikan Taiwan") by Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft

Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft has concluded an agreement with Pelikan International Corporation Berhard ("PICB") on December, 30th of 2016 regarding the acquisition of all shares in Pelikan Taiwan.

The purchase price in a small double digit million EUR range has been determined on the basis of Discounted Cash Flow method, to guarantee a fair market value with regard to the dominant position of PICB within the Pelikan group.

The acquisition is part of the process to simplify the structure and process within the Pelikan group, which has been initiated in 2015 with the objective of a successful development of the business of Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft.

