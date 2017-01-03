DGAP-Adhoc: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft: Acquisition of Pelikan Taiwan Co., Ltd ('Pelikan Taiwan') by Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

03.01.17 17:18
03-Jan-2017 / 17:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc announcement acc. to Art. 17 para 1 MAR


Berlin, 3rd. January 2017



Acquisition of Pelikan Taiwan Co., Ltd ("Pelikan Taiwan") by Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft


Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft has concluded an agreement with Pelikan International Corporation Berhard ("PICB") on December, 30th of 2016 regarding the acquisition of all shares in Pelikan Taiwan.


The purchase price in a small double digit million EUR range has been determined on the basis of Discounted Cash Flow method, to guarantee a fair market value with regard to the dominant position of PICB within the Pelikan group.



The acquisition is part of the process to simplify the structure and process within the Pelikan group, which has been initiated in 2015 with the objective of a successful development of the business of Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft.



Managing Board


Language: English Company: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft Am Borsigturm 100 13507 Berlin Germany




