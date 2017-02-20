DGAP-Adhoc: PVA TePla AG: Peter Abel hands over to Alfred Schopf (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



PVA TePla AG: Peter Abel hands over to Alfred Schopf


DGAP-Ad-hoc: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel PVA TePla AG: Peter Abel hands over to Alfred Schopf


With effect from April 1, 2017, the Supervisory Board of PVA TePla AG today appointed Alfred Schopf as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the listed company group, headquartered in Wettenberg. At the end of this year's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 21, Alfred Schopf will also assume the chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of Peter Abel. In the future, Peter Abel will provide consulting services to the company and contribute his experience to for PVA TePla relevant technologies and markets and to the strategic orientation of the PVA TePla Group. He returned to the top of the company in 2014 in order to stabilize the company, which was struggling because of the crisis in the solar sector. Alfred Schopf has held management positions in technology companies such as Jenoptik and was CEO of Leica Camera AG from 2010 to 2015, which he brought on an impressive growth path.


