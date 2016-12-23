DGAP-Adhoc: PVA TePla AG: Chief Financial Officer reorients himself (english)

PVA TePla AG: Chief Financial Officer reorients himself

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel PVA TePla AG: Chief Financial Officer reorients himself

23-Dec-2016 / 17:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chief Financial Officer Henning Döring asked the Supervisory board for his early resignation in order to face new challenges. Today the Supervisory board has approved this with effect from February 28, 2017. Until a new CFO will assume office the position of the CFO will be transferred to the CEO Peter Abel.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: PVA TePla AG Im Westpark 10-12 35435 Wettenberg Germany Phone: 0641/686900 Fax: 0641/68690800 E-mail: info@pvatepla.com Internet: www.pvatepla.com ISIN: DE0007461006 WKN: 746100 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532901 23-Dec-2016 CET/CEST

MMMM