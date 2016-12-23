DGAP-Adhoc: PVA TePla AG: Chief Financial Officer reorients himself (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.12.16 17:15
dpa-AFX


PVA TePla AG: Chief Financial Officer reorients himself


DGAP-Ad-hoc: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel PVA TePla AG: Chief Financial Officer reorients himself


23-Dec-2016 / 17:00 CET/CEST

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Chief Financial Officer Henning Döring asked the Supervisory board for his early resignation in order to face new challenges. Today the Supervisory board has approved this with effect from February 28, 2017. Until a new CFO will assume office the position of the CFO will be transferred to the CEO Peter Abel.


Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: PVA TePla AG Im Westpark 10-12 35435 Wettenberg Germany Phone: 0641/686900 Fax: 0641/68690800 E-mail: info@pvatepla.com Internet: www.pvatepla.com ISIN: DE0007461006 WKN: 746100 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




