DGAP-Adhoc: PNE WIND AG: Proposal for dividend and special dividend (english)

Public Disclosure of Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Cuxhaven, March 22, 2017 - As a result of the successful end of the 2016 financial year, the Supervisory Board of PNE WIND AG consistently with the proposal of the Board of Management, today decided to suggest to the general meeting of shareholders on May 31, 2016 the distribution of a dividend of euro 0.04 and a special dividend of euro 0.08 per eligible share.

The Supervisory Board also approved the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2016. The total performance amounted to euro 259.2 million (previous year: euro 233.3 million) with an operating profit (EBIT) of euro 97.0 million (previous year: euro 9.8 million). Basic earnings per share amounted to euro 0.90 (previous year: euro 0.05).

The Supervisory Board also approved the Financial Statements (HGB) of PNE WIND AG. Net income totaled euro 40.1 million (previous year: euro 10.3 million) and the retained earnings amounted to euro 107.5 million as at December 31, 2016.

PNE WIND AG will publish its 2016 Annual Report tomorrow on March 30, 2017.

