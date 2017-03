DGAP-Adhoc: PAION SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN U.S. PHASE III STUDY WITH REMIMAZOLAM FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION DURING BRONCHOSCOPY (english)

PAION SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN U.



PAION SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN U.S. PHASE III STUDY WITH REMIMAZOLAM FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION DURING BRONCHOSCOPY

- Headline data expected mid 2017

Aachen (Germany), 27 March 2017 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8) today announces the successful completion of patient recruitment in the second pivotal U.S. Phase III clinical trial of remimazolam, an ultra-short-acting benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic, for procedural sedation in patients undergoing bronchoscopy.

The trial is the second pivotal study of the remimazolam Phase III program which was agreed upon between PAION and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the filing of remimazolam for market approval in the targeted indication procedural sedation.

This Phase III clinical trial - conducted at multiple sites throughout the U.S. - is a prospective, double-blind, randomized, midazolam- and placebo-controlled study in 446 patients undergoing bronchoscopy for diagnostic or therapeutic reasons. Patients were randomized to receive either remimazolam, midazolam, or placebo in addition to fentanyl, in order to achieve adequate sedation to start and perform the procedure. The primary efficacy endpoint is the successful completion of the bronchoscopy procedure with no requirement for an alternative sedative. In order to ensure the performance of the scheduled bronchoscopy for all patients regardless of their randomized treatment assignment, non-responders in all treatment arms received midazolam doses according to the physician's discretion. The randomized open-label midazolam study arm was added to generate data based on the labelled midazolam dose (U.S. label), including onset/offset times. It also served as an additional safety reference.

Headline data are expected mid 2017.

End of inside information

PAION Contact Ralf Penner Director Investor Relations / Public Relations PAION AG Martinstrasse 10-12 52062 Aachen - Germany Phone: +49 241 4453-152 E-mail: r.penner@paion.com www.paion.com

Disclaimer:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the future business of PAION AG. These forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of PAION AG's management as of the date of this release. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Considering the risks, uncertainties and other factors involved, recipients should not rely unreasonably upon these forward-looking statements. PAION AG has no obligation to periodically update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Phone: +49 (0)241-4453-0 Fax: +49 (0)241-4453-100 E-mail: info@paion.com Internet: www.paion.com ISIN: DE000A0B65S3 WKN: A0B65S Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

