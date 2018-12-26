DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: vollzieht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks in Makadi mit einem erhöhten
Orascom Development Holding AG: vollzieht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks in Makadi mit einem erhöhten Gesamterlös von CHF 22.5 Millionen.
Orascom Development Holding AG: vollzieht über ihre grösste
Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf
ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks
in Makadi mit einem erhöhten Gesamterlös von CHF 22.5 Millionen.
26.12.2018 / 23:05 CET/CEST
Pressemitteilung
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) vollzieht über ihre grösste
Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf
ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks
in Makadi mit einem erhöhten Gesamterlös von CHF 22.5 Millionen.
Altdorf, 27. Dezember 2018 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) hat über ihre
grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den
Verkauf der Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie des Grundstücks in der
Destination Makadi am Roten Meer abgeschlossen.
Der Verkauf erfolgte zu einem höheren Enterprise Value von rund CHF 47.3
Millionen statt der ursprünglich kommunizierten CHF 45.4 Millionen. Anstelle
der früher bekanntgegebenen CHF 21.4 Millionen beläuft sich der Gesamterlös
somit auf rund CHF 22.5 Millionen.
Der Verkauf führt ausserdem zur Dekonsolidierung von Schulden in der Höhe
von CHF 14.4 Millionen der Royal for Touristic and Development Company, der
früheren Eigentümergesellschaft der Hotels.
Zusätzlich wird derzeit auch der Verkauf des Makadi Gardens Hotels für CHF
6.3 Millionen finalisiert.
Der Erlös aus dem Verkauf der drei Hotels und des Grundstücks in Makadi
sowie aus dem Verkauf der Tamweel Gruppe wird zusammen mit überschüssiger
Liquidität aus dem operativen Betrieb wie bereits früher bekanntgegeben zur
Rückzahlung von Schulden verwendet.
Khaled Bichara, Chief Executive Officer, kommentierte: "Der Vollzug des
Verkaufs ist ein weiterer Beleg für die Umsetzung unserer Strategie. Seit
Jahresbeginn hat die Gesellschaft wesentliche Schritte unternommen in der
Umgestaltung und Optimierung ihrer Investitionen durch Monetisierung von
Vermögenswerten, die nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehören. Wir werden auch in
Zukunft Wert legen auf einen sinnvollen und fokussierten Einsatz unseres
Kapitals und unserer Ressourcen, um unser Wachstum und unsere Organisation
nachhaltig zu fördern und zu stärken."
Über Orascom Development Holding AG:
Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten
Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,
Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch
unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio
von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und
Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in
Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove
in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in
Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.
Kontakt für Investors:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
