DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: vollzieht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks in Makadi mit einem erhöhten

26.12.18 23:06
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG: vollzieht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks in Makadi mit einem erhöhten Gesamterlös von CHF 22.5 Millionen.



26.12.2018 / 23:05 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Pressemitteilung



Altdorf, 27. Dezember 2018 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) hat über ihre


grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den


Verkauf der Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie des Grundstücks in der


Destination Makadi am Roten Meer abgeschlossen.




Der Verkauf erfolgte zu einem höheren Enterprise Value von rund CHF 47.3


Millionen statt der ursprünglich kommunizierten CHF 45.4 Millionen. Anstelle


der früher bekanntgegebenen CHF 21.4 Millionen beläuft sich der Gesamterlös


somit auf rund CHF 22.5 Millionen.




Der Verkauf führt ausserdem zur Dekonsolidierung von Schulden in der Höhe


von CHF 14.4 Millionen der Royal for Touristic and Development Company, der


früheren Eigentümergesellschaft der Hotels.




Zusätzlich wird derzeit auch der Verkauf des Makadi Gardens Hotels für CHF


6.3 Millionen finalisiert.




Der Erlös aus dem Verkauf der drei Hotels und des Grundstücks in Makadi


sowie aus dem Verkauf der Tamweel Gruppe wird zusammen mit überschüssiger


Liquidität aus dem operativen Betrieb wie bereits früher bekanntgegeben zur


Rückzahlung von Schulden verwendet.




Khaled Bichara, Chief Executive Officer, kommentierte: "Der Vollzug des


Verkaufs ist ein weiterer Beleg für die Umsetzung unserer Strategie. Seit


Jahresbeginn hat die Gesellschaft wesentliche Schritte unternommen in der


Umgestaltung und Optimierung ihrer Investitionen durch Monetisierung von


Vermögenswerten, die nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehören. Wir werden auch in


Zukunft Wert legen auf einen sinnvollen und fokussierten Einsatz unseres


Kapitals und unserer Ressourcen, um unser Wachstum und unsere Organisation


nachhaltig zu fördern und zu stärken."




Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove


in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in


Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.




Kontakt für Investors:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement



The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



762015 26.12.2018 CET/CEST



°






