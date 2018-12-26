DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: vollzieht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks in Makadi mit einem erhöhten

Orascom Development Holding AG: vollzieht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks in Makadi mit einem erhöhten Gesamterlös von CHF 22.5 Millionen.

Pressemitteilung

Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf

ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks

in Makadi mit einem erhöhten Gesamterlös von CHF 22.5 Millionen.

26.12.2018 / 23:05 CET/CEST

Pressemitteilung

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) vollzieht über ihre grösste

Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf

ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks

in Makadi mit einem erhöhten Gesamterlös von CHF 22.5 Millionen.

Altdorf, 27. Dezember 2018 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) hat über ihre

grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den

Verkauf der Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie des Grundstücks in der

Destination Makadi am Roten Meer abgeschlossen.

Der Verkauf erfolgte zu einem höheren Enterprise Value von rund CHF 47.3

Millionen statt der ursprünglich kommunizierten CHF 45.4 Millionen. Anstelle

der früher bekanntgegebenen CHF 21.4 Millionen beläuft sich der Gesamterlös

somit auf rund CHF 22.5 Millionen.

Der Verkauf führt ausserdem zur Dekonsolidierung von Schulden in der Höhe

von CHF 14.4 Millionen der Royal for Touristic and Development Company, der

früheren Eigentümergesellschaft der Hotels.

Zusätzlich wird derzeit auch der Verkauf des Makadi Gardens Hotels für CHF

6.3 Millionen finalisiert.

Der Erlös aus dem Verkauf der drei Hotels und des Grundstücks in Makadi

sowie aus dem Verkauf der Tamweel Gruppe wird zusammen mit überschüssiger

Liquidität aus dem operativen Betrieb wie bereits früher bekanntgegeben zur

Rückzahlung von Schulden verwendet.

Khaled Bichara, Chief Executive Officer, kommentierte: "Der Vollzug des

Verkaufs ist ein weiterer Beleg für die Umsetzung unserer Strategie. Seit

Jahresbeginn hat die Gesellschaft wesentliche Schritte unternommen in der

Umgestaltung und Optimierung ihrer Investitionen durch Monetisierung von

Vermögenswerten, die nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehören. Wir werden auch in

Zukunft Wert legen auf einen sinnvollen und fokussierten Einsatz unseres

Kapitals und unserer Ressourcen, um unser Wachstum und unsere Organisation

nachhaltig zu fördern und zu stärken."

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove

in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in

Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

