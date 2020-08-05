DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG verkauft über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), eine Landparzelle in El Gouna für einen Gesamtwert von CHF 6,4 Millionen. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Orascom Development Holding AG verkauft über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), eine Landparzelle in El Gouna für einen Gesamtwert von CHF 6,4 Millionen.



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Sonstiges/Sonstiges


Orascom Development Holding AG verkauft über ihre grösste


Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), eine


Landparzelle in El Gouna für einen Gesamtwert von CHF 6,4 Millionen.



05.08.2020 / 23:42 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Pressemitteilung



Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) verkauft über ihre grösste


Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), eine


Landparzelle in El Gouna für einen Gesamtwert von CHF 6,4 Millionen.



Altdorf, 5. August 2020 - Die Gruppe setzt ihre strategische Leitlinie, die


Monetarisierung der Landbank zu beschleunigen, weiterhin erfolgreich um und


hat einen Landverkaufsvertrag mit "Mangroovy for Hotels" unterzeichnet. Im


Rahmen der Vereinbarung wird "Mangroovy for Hotels" 40'654,5 m2 Land in El


Gouna als Erweiterung seines Projekts kaufen. Das Grundstück wird für


verschiedene Arten von Dienstleistungen zur Versorgung der Residenzen und


Gäste genutzt. Der Gesamtwert der Transaktion beläuft sich auf CHF 6,4


Millionen* (EGP 104,8 Millionen). Das Grundstück befindet sich in der Nähe


des Mangroovy-Residenzprojekts und gilt als integraler Bestandteil der


Gesamtentwicklung.



Abdelhamid Abouyoussef, Mitglied des Exekutivausschusses von ODH, sagte:


"Diese Transaktion steht im Einklang mit der Strategie der Gruppe,


strategische Nutzungen für ihre Landreserven zu identifizieren und


gleichzeitig deren Monetarisierung zu beschleunigen und verborgene Werte für


den Markt freizusetzen".




EGP/CHF Wechselkurs per 30/06/2020.



Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in


den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,


Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von


Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.



Kontack für Investoren:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Mob: +41 79 156 78 49


Email:ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt for Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement


The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that


past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that


interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results.


Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.






Kontakt:


Kontakt Investor Relations


Sara El Gawahergy +2 01 205 20 52 18


ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt Media Relations


media@orascomdh.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1111263





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1111263 05.08.2020 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...