DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG vereinbart mit dem Kent College, einer der zehn besten britischen Schulen, deren ersten Campus in Ägypten in O West zu eröffnen (deutsch)

Altdorf, 16. Februar 2020 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) ist bemüht,
der wachsenden Gemeinde von O West kontinuierlich neue Dienstleistungen zu
bieten. Wir sind erfreut, bekannt zu geben, dass
O West mit einem privaten Investor ein Abkommen zur Entwicklung einer
internationalen K-12 Schule (Kindergarten bis 12. Schuljahr) unterzeichnet
hat. Die Schule wird vom Kent College, einem britischen Schulbetreiber, der
zu den zehn besten britischen Anbietern mit 130-jähriger Geschichte gehört
und das Kent College in Canterbury (gegründet 1885) sowie das Kent College
in Dubai (gegründet 2016) betreibt, verwaltet. Dies ist der erste Schritt
des Kent College in den ägyptischen und afrikanischen Bildungsmarkt.
Die Gesamtinvestitionskosten der Schule werden sich auf bis zu CHF 31
Millionen belaufen. Die Schule wird voraussichtlich im 3. Quartal 2022 den
Betrieb aufnehmen, ein Jahr vor der Fertigstellung der ersten
Immobilieneinheiten in O West.
Die Schule wird 1.500 Schülerinnen und Schülern eine qualitativ hochwertige
Ausbildung bieten und rund 400 Mitarbeitende beschäftigen. Die Schule wird
insgesamt 70 Klassenräume umfassen, unter Ausklammerung von Laboratorien,
Bibliotheken, Räumen für die darstellenden Künste, Sporteinrichtungen und
Bereichen für die Zusammenarbeit der Schüler. Das Kent College O West wird
das STEAM-Bildungssystem (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)
umsetzen und von zertifizierten britischen Lehrern betreut werden. Der
nationale Lehrplan Grossbritanniens wird umgesetzt, gefolgt von der IGCSE
(International General Certificate of Secondary Education), und der
IB-Lehrplan (International Baccalaureate) wird in den höheren Klassenstufen
fakultativ sein.
Ashraf Nessim, Chief Financial Officer von ODH, sagte: "Wir sind sehr
zufrieden mit der strategischen Zusammenarbeit mit einer der besten Schulen
in Grossbritannien, dem Kent College. Wir unterscheiden uns in dem, was wir
Stadtentwicklung nennen, in allen unseren Destinationen weltweit. Denn wir
sind stets darum bemüht, die besten Dienstleister für unsere Gemeinden zu
finden. Wir widmen den Bildungseinrichtungen einer Stadt grosse
Aufmerksamkeit, um eine qualitativ hochwertige Bildung für alle Schüler zu
ermöglichen und eine gesunde Gemeinschaft zu kreieren."
About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated
destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure
facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure.
Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over
seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and
United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group
currently operates nine destinations; four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights,
Fayoum and Makadi Heights), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel
Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro and Andermatt in
Switzerland. The shares of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) are listed on
the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Kontakt für Investoren:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to
our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or
jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation
of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any
such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news
release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,
statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans
or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our
targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,
pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their
nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and
can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom
Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past
results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive
factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial
markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and
(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may
have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations
and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom
Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,
future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,
that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note
that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year
results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.
