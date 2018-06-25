Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten. (deutsch)




25.06.18 18:00
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG: unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten.



^


EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Sonstiges/Sonstiges


Orascom Development Holding AG: unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen


Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste


Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten.



25.06.2018 / 18:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Medienmitteilung



Orascom Development Holding (ODH) unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen


Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste


Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten.



Altdorf, 25. Juni 2018 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) gibt bekannt,


dass sie einen Mietvertrag mit neunjähriger Laufzeit mit einem deutschen


Unternehmen, welches in über 40 Destinationen in 19 Ländern tätig ist,


unterzeichnet hat. Das Unternehmen wird das erste Bürogebäude in El Gouna,


Ägypten, zu einem Gesamtbetrag von USD 6.7 Millionen mieten.



ODH wird das Bürogebäude im Al-Bustan-Gebiet südlich von El Gouna's Zentrum


mit einer Gesamtfläche von 7'955 Quadratmeter und einer Entwicklungsfläche


von 6'330 Quadratmeter, die bis im Juni 2019 fertig gestellt werden soll,


für das deutsche Unternehmen erstellen. Der Mieter verlagert Tätigkeiten von


Bayern/Deutschland nach El Gouna/Ägypten und wird mehr als 400 Mitarbeitende


aus diversen Nationen beschäftigen.



Die Umsetzung dieser Vereinbarung ist ein weiterer erfolgreicher Schritt, El


Gouna zu einem Ganzjahresziel zu machen und die Zahl Einwohner zu erhöhen.


Die Einrichtung des ersten Businessparks wird El Gouna zudem als regionale


Wirtschaftsmetropole positionieren und mehr lokale und internationale


Unternehmen anregen, ihren Hauptsitz oder ihre Backoffices in die


Destination zu verlagern.



Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove


in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in


Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.




Kontakt für Investors:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement



The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



698463 25.06.2018 CET/CEST



°






