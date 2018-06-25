DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten. (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten.

Orascom Development Holding AG: unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen

Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste

Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten.

25.06.2018 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Medienmitteilung

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen

Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste

Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten.

Altdorf, 25. Juni 2018 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) gibt bekannt,

dass sie einen Mietvertrag mit neunjähriger Laufzeit mit einem deutschen

Unternehmen, welches in über 40 Destinationen in 19 Ländern tätig ist,

unterzeichnet hat. Das Unternehmen wird das erste Bürogebäude in El Gouna,

Ägypten, zu einem Gesamtbetrag von USD 6.7 Millionen mieten.

ODH wird das Bürogebäude im Al-Bustan-Gebiet südlich von El Gouna's Zentrum

mit einer Gesamtfläche von 7'955 Quadratmeter und einer Entwicklungsfläche

von 6'330 Quadratmeter, die bis im Juni 2019 fertig gestellt werden soll,

für das deutsche Unternehmen erstellen. Der Mieter verlagert Tätigkeiten von

Bayern/Deutschland nach El Gouna/Ägypten und wird mehr als 400 Mitarbeitende

aus diversen Nationen beschäftigen.

Die Umsetzung dieser Vereinbarung ist ein weiterer erfolgreicher Schritt, El

Gouna zu einem Ganzjahresziel zu machen und die Zahl Einwohner zu erhöhen.

Die Einrichtung des ersten Businessparks wird El Gouna zudem als regionale

Wirtschaftsmetropole positionieren und mehr lokale und internationale

Unternehmen anregen, ihren Hauptsitz oder ihre Backoffices in die

Destination zu verlagern.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove

in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in

Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

°