DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG setzt die Monetarisierungs-Strategie der Landbank fort und nimmt CHF 19.5 Millionen aus drei Entwicklungsabkommen für Schulen in O West, Ägypten, ein. (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG setzt die Monetarisierungs-Strategie der Landbank fort und nimmt CHF 19.5 Millionen aus drei Entwicklungsabkommen für Schulen in O West, Ägypten, ein.



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Sonstiges/Sonstiges


Orascom Development Holding AG setzt die Monetarisierungs-Strategie der


Landbank fort und nimmt CHF 19.5 Millionen aus drei Entwicklungsabkommen für


Schulen in O West, Ägypten, ein.



08.03.2020 / 14:34 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Pressemitteilung



Orascom Development Holding AG setzt die Monetarisierungs-Strategie der


Landbank fort und nimmt CHF 19.5 Millionen aus drei Entwicklungsabkommen für


Schulen in O West, Ägypten, ein.



Altdorf, 8. März 2020 - Orascom Development Holding gibt bekannt, dass ihre


grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE),


eine zweite Vereinbarung unterzeichnet hat, um zwei weitere Schulen in O


West, dem ersten Erstwohnungsmarkt-Projekt von ODH in der 6th of October


City, zu errichten.



Die Vereinbarung wurde mit der Kairoer Gesellschaft für Investitionen und


Immobilienentwicklung (CIRA - Cairo for Investment & Real Estate


Development) unterzeichnet, um zwei neue Schulen mit


Gesamtinvestitionskosten von bis zu CHF 27.7 Millionen zu entwickeln.


"Eduhive", eine Tochtergesellschaft der CIRA, wird die Aufsicht über die


Schulen übernehmen, die voraussichtlich 2021/2022 ihre Türen öffnen werden.


CIRA ist der größte private integrierte Anbieter von


Bildungsdienstleistungen in Ägypten. CIRA besitzt und betreibt 22 Schulen,


die mehrere Bildungswege anbieten, darunter britische, amerikanische,


französische, deutsche, kanadische und nationale Lehrpläne, und betreut mehr


als 27'000 Schülerinnen und Schüler.



Abdelhamid Abouyoussef, Mitglied des Executive Committee von ODH, sagte:


"Neben der Zusammenarbeit mit international angesehenen Betreibern und


unserem Bestreben, der Gemeinschaft von O West einen Mehrwert zu bieten,


führten die Transaktionen im Bildungsbereich, die wir in den letzten Wochen


erfolgreich abschliessen konnten, zu einem Mittelzufluss in Höhe rund CHF


19.5 Millionen. Diese Abkommen sind Teil der Gruppenstrategie, die


Monetarisierung der Landbank im Jahr 2020 und künftig zu beschleunigen."




Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in


den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,


Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von


Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.


ODH hat kürzlich O West gestartet, die neueste Erweiterung seines Portfolios


und sein erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, am 6. Oktober in City.


.



Kontakt for Investoren:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Mob: +41 79 156 78 49


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement


The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that


past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that


interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results.


Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 992145





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



992145 08.03.2020 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...