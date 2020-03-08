DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG setzt die Monetarisierungs-Strategie der Landbank fort und nimmt CHF 19.5 Millionen aus drei Entwicklungsabkommen für Schulen in O West, Ägypten, ein. (deutsch)
Orascom Development Holding AG setzt die Monetarisierungs-Strategie der Landbank fort und nimmt CHF 19.5 Millionen aus drei Entwicklungsabkommen für Schulen in O West, Ägypten, ein.
Altdorf, 8. März 2020 - Orascom Development Holding gibt bekannt, dass ihre
grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE),
eine zweite Vereinbarung unterzeichnet hat, um zwei weitere Schulen in O
West, dem ersten Erstwohnungsmarkt-Projekt von ODH in der 6th of October
City, zu errichten.
Die Vereinbarung wurde mit der Kairoer Gesellschaft für Investitionen und
Immobilienentwicklung (CIRA - Cairo for Investment & Real Estate
Development) unterzeichnet, um zwei neue Schulen mit
Gesamtinvestitionskosten von bis zu CHF 27.7 Millionen zu entwickeln.
"Eduhive", eine Tochtergesellschaft der CIRA, wird die Aufsicht über die
Schulen übernehmen, die voraussichtlich 2021/2022 ihre Türen öffnen werden.
CIRA ist der größte private integrierte Anbieter von
Bildungsdienstleistungen in Ägypten. CIRA besitzt und betreibt 22 Schulen,
die mehrere Bildungswege anbieten, darunter britische, amerikanische,
französische, deutsche, kanadische und nationale Lehrpläne, und betreut mehr
als 27'000 Schülerinnen und Schüler.
Abdelhamid Abouyoussef, Mitglied des Executive Committee von ODH, sagte:
"Neben der Zusammenarbeit mit international angesehenen Betreibern und
unserem Bestreben, der Gemeinschaft von O West einen Mehrwert zu bieten,
führten die Transaktionen im Bildungsbereich, die wir in den letzten Wochen
erfolgreich abschliessen konnten, zu einem Mittelzufluss in Höhe rund CHF
19.5 Millionen. Diese Abkommen sind Teil der Gruppenstrategie, die
Monetarisierung der Landbank im Jahr 2020 und künftig zu beschleunigen."
Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):
Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten
Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,
Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch
unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio
von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und
Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in
Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in
den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,
Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.
ODH hat kürzlich O West gestartet, die neueste Erweiterung seines Portfolios
und sein erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, am 6. Oktober in City.
.
Kontakt for Investoren:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to
our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or
jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation
of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any
such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news
release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,
statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans
or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our
targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,
pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their
nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and
can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom
Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past
results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive
factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial
markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and
(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may
have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations
and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom
Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,
future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that
past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that
interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results.
Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.
°
