DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten bekannt (deutsch)

15.12.21 07:01
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten bekannt



EQS-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Sonstiges/Sonstiges


Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten


bekannt



15.12.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR.


Pressemitteilung



Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten


bekannt



Altdorf, 15. Dezember 2021 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) gibt


bekannt, dass ihr Verwaltungsratspräsident Samih Sawiris an der nächsten


Generalversammlung im Frühjahr 2022 von seinem Amt zurücktreten und sich


nicht zur Wiederwahl stellen wird. Er verlässt ODH nach mehr als 30 Jahren


an der Spitze des Unternehmens. Samih Sawiris bleibt Präsident des


Verwaltungsrats und Mehrheitsaktionär der Andermatt Swiss Alps AG (ASA).



Der Verwaltungsrat von ODH wird der Generalversammlung die Wahl von Naguib


S. Sawiris zum Präsidenten des Verwaltungsrats vorschlagen. Naguib Samih


Sawiris ist seit 2016 Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats und seit 2020 dessen


Vizepräsident. Samih Sawiris wird dem Unternehmen weiterhin als Berater zur


Verfügung stehen. Als Teil der vorgeschlagenen Nachfolgeregelung wird Naguib


Samih Sawiris zum neuen Mehrheitsaktionär von ODH, indem Samih Sawiris die


Kontrolle auf seinen Sohn übertragen wird.



"Wenn ich auf die vergangenen 30 Jahre zurückblicke, bin ich sehr stolz auf


alles, was wir aufgebaut haben", sagte Samih Sawiris. "Es war eine lohnende


Reise, und ich bin allen dankbar, die daran beteiligt waren. Jetzt ist es an


der Zeit, sich auf das nächste Kapitel von ODH zu fokussieren. Naguibs


Erfahrung im Aufbau und der Investition in erfolgreiche


Technologieunternehmen in den USA und seine aktive Rolle bei ODH während der


COVID-Krise stimmen mich zuversichtlich, dass er sowohl fähig als auch


engagiert ist, um ODH zusammen mit CEO Omar El Hamamsy sowie der


Unterstützung des Verwaltungsrats erfolgreich in die Zukunft zu führen. Ich


wünsche ihm alles Gute."



Naguib Samih Sawiris ergänzte: "Ich freue mich darauf, die Rolle des


VR-Präsidenten mit einem tiefen Gefühl von Verantwortung und Dankbarkeit zu


übernehmen. Ich werde mich darauf konzentrieren, ODH zu seiner früheren


Prosperität zurückzuführen und das Unternehmen als Branchenführer in der


Entwicklung von Destinationen zu etablieren. Dies werden wir durch eine


entschlossene Fokussierung auf unsere Kunden, unsere Mitarbeitenden und


unsere Partner erreichen."



Die Einladung zur Generalversammlung wird zu gegebener Zeit publiziert.



Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in


den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,


Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von


Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.


ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios


und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.



Kontakt für Investoren:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Mob: +41 79 156 78 49


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement


The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1255264





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


1255264 15.12.2021 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...