DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten bekannt (deutsch)
15.12.21 07:01
dpa-AFX
Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten bekannt
^
EQS-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):
Sonstiges/Sonstiges
Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten
bekannt
15.12.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR.
Pressemitteilung
Orascom Development Holding AG gibt Nachfolgeregelung für VR-Präsidenten
bekannt
Altdorf, 15. Dezember 2021 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) gibt
bekannt, dass ihr Verwaltungsratspräsident Samih Sawiris an der nächsten
Generalversammlung im Frühjahr 2022 von seinem Amt zurücktreten und sich
nicht zur Wiederwahl stellen wird. Er verlässt ODH nach mehr als 30 Jahren
an der Spitze des Unternehmens. Samih Sawiris bleibt Präsident des
Verwaltungsrats und Mehrheitsaktionär der Andermatt Swiss Alps AG (ASA).
Der Verwaltungsrat von ODH wird der Generalversammlung die Wahl von Naguib
S. Sawiris zum Präsidenten des Verwaltungsrats vorschlagen. Naguib Samih
Sawiris ist seit 2016 Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats und seit 2020 dessen
Vizepräsident. Samih Sawiris wird dem Unternehmen weiterhin als Berater zur
Verfügung stehen. Als Teil der vorgeschlagenen Nachfolgeregelung wird Naguib
Samih Sawiris zum neuen Mehrheitsaktionär von ODH, indem Samih Sawiris die
Kontrolle auf seinen Sohn übertragen wird.
"Wenn ich auf die vergangenen 30 Jahre zurückblicke, bin ich sehr stolz auf
alles, was wir aufgebaut haben", sagte Samih Sawiris. "Es war eine lohnende
Reise, und ich bin allen dankbar, die daran beteiligt waren. Jetzt ist es an
der Zeit, sich auf das nächste Kapitel von ODH zu fokussieren. Naguibs
Erfahrung im Aufbau und der Investition in erfolgreiche
Technologieunternehmen in den USA und seine aktive Rolle bei ODH während der
COVID-Krise stimmen mich zuversichtlich, dass er sowohl fähig als auch
engagiert ist, um ODH zusammen mit CEO Omar El Hamamsy sowie der
Unterstützung des Verwaltungsrats erfolgreich in die Zukunft zu führen. Ich
wünsche ihm alles Gute."
Naguib Samih Sawiris ergänzte: "Ich freue mich darauf, die Rolle des
VR-Präsidenten mit einem tiefen Gefühl von Verantwortung und Dankbarkeit zu
übernehmen. Ich werde mich darauf konzentrieren, ODH zu seiner früheren
Prosperität zurückzuführen und das Unternehmen als Branchenführer in der
Entwicklung von Destinationen zu etablieren. Dies werden wir durch eine
entschlossene Fokussierung auf unsere Kunden, unsere Mitarbeitenden und
unsere Partner erreichen."
Die Einladung zur Generalversammlung wird zu gegebener Zeit publiziert.
Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):
Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten
Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,
Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch
unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio
von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und
Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in
Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in
den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,
Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.
ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios
und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.
Kontakt für Investoren:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to
our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or
jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation
of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any
such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news
release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,
statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans
or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our
targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,
pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their
nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and
can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom
Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past
results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive
factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial
markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and
(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may
have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations
and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom
Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,
future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted
that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note
that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year
results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1255264
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1255264 15.12.2021 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,42 €
|13,42 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0038285679
|A0NJ37
|13,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|22
|Immobilien - mal ganz anders: O.
|02.07.21