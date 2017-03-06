DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG erweitert die Geschäftsleitung (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG erweitert die Geschäftsleitung

Pressemitteilung

Orascom Development Holding erweitert die Geschäftsleitung

Altdorf/Kairo, 6. März 2017 - Der Verwaltungsrat der Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat am 5. März 2017 eine Erweiterung der Geschäftsleitung der Orascom-Gruppe per 1. April 2017 beschlossen. Ashraf Nessim wurde zum Chief Financial Officer und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung ernannt, nachdem er diese Funktion seit Mai 2016 bereits ad interim ausübte.

Nermine Faltas, Group Chief Human Resources & Organization Development Officer, sowie Tarek Gadallah, Group General Counsel, wurden ebenfalls zu Mitgliedern der Geschäftsleitung ernannt.

Bevor sie sich im Juni 2016 ODH anschloss, war Nermine Faltas als VP for Operations and Human Capital bei A15 (vormals Orascom Telecom Ventures) tätig. Tarek Gadallah arbeitete vor seinem Wechsel zu ODH im November 2016 als Partner bei der ägyptischen Anwaltskanzlei Ibrachy & Partners hauptsächlich im Bereich von Fusionen und Übernahmen.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in acht Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Jordanien, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Haram City, The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Salalah Beach in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Orascom Development verfügt über eine Doppelkotierung mit einer Primärkotierung im Hauptsegment an der SIX Swiss Exchange und einer Zweitkotierung an der EGX Egyptian Exchange.

Kontakt für Investoren: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Media: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com ISIN: CH0038285679 Valorennummer: A0NJ37 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

