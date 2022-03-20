Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)




20.03.22 07:01
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2021 Financial Results



^


Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis


Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY


2021 Financial Results



20.03.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dear All,


Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom


Development Holding (ODH), has reported its FY 2021 earnings today. Please


find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:


https://orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021



Orascom Development Holding FY 2021 results will be announced as scheduled


on Wednesday the 30th March at 7.00am CET.



Thank You


Regards,


IR Team




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1306985





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1306985 20.03.2022 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Jetzt in Uran-Aktien investieren - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
388% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,42 € 13,68 € -0,26 € -1,90% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN
CH0038285679 A0NJ37 13,42 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 13,42 € -1,90%  28.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 21.132% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
22 Immobilien - mal ganz anders: O. 02.07.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...