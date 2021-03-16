DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results

^

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):

Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY

2020 Financial Results

16.03.2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.



53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear All,

Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom

Development Holding, has reported its FY 2020 earnings today. Please find

the earnings release under the link below:

https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2020

Orascom Development Holding FY 2020 results will be announced as scheduled

on Wednesday the 31st of March at 7.00am CET.

Thank you

Regards,

IR Team

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID: 1175981

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1175981 16.03.2021 CET/CEST

°