DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results (deutsch)
16.03.21 18:00
dpa-AFX
Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):
Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis
Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY
2020 Financial Results
16.03.2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom
Development Holding, has reported its FY 2020 earnings today. Please find
the earnings release under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2020
Orascom Development Holding FY 2020 results will be announced as scheduled
on Wednesday the 31st of March at 7.00am CET.
Thank you
Regards,
IR Team
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175981
1175981 16.03.2021 CET/CEST
