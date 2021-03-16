DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.03.21 18:00
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2020 Financial Results



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis


Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY


2020 Financial Results



16.03.2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Dear All,


Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom


Development Holding, has reported its FY 2020 earnings today. Please find


the earnings release under the link below:


https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2020



Orascom Development Holding FY 2020 results will be announced as scheduled


on Wednesday the 31st of March at 7.00am CET.



Thank you


Regards,


IR Team




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


