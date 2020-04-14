DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2019 results and the initiatives taken in light of COVID-19 repercussions (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.04.20
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2019 results and the initiatives taken in light of COVID-19 repercussions



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG


Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis


Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY


2019 results and the initiatives taken in light of COVID-19 repercussions



14.04.2020


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Dear All,



Please find attached the FY 2019 Earnings Release of Orascom Development


Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding.



Please also find a release from Orascom Development Holding (ODH) regarding


"Covid-19" impact on Q1 2020 KPIs and the initiatives adapted across the


board to address the challenges faced by the pandemic.



Orascom Development Holding FY 2019 results will be announced as scheduled


on 27 April at 7.00am CET.



Thanks and best regards,


IR Team




