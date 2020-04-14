DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2019 results and the initiatives taken in light of COVID-19 repercussions (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 2019 results and the initiatives taken in light of COVID-19 repercussions

^

Dear All,

Please find attached the FY 2019 Earnings Release of Orascom Development

Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding.

Please also find a release from Orascom Development Holding (ODH) regarding

"Covid-19" impact on Q1 2020 KPIs and the initiatives adapted across the

board to address the challenges faced by the pandemic.

Orascom Development Holding FY 2019 results will be announced as scheduled

on 27 April at 7.00am CET.

Thanks and best regards,

IR Team

