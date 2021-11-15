DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 9M 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 9M 2021 Financial Results

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 9M

2021 Financial Results

15.11.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Dear All,

Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom

Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 9M 2021 earnings today.

Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link

below:

https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021

Orascom Development Holding 9M 2021 results will be announced as scheduled

on Tuesday 16th November 2021 at 7:00am CET.

Thank You

Regards

IR Team

