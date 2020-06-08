DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1Q 2020 Financial Results (deutsch)
Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1Q 2020 Financial Results
Dear All,
Please find attached the 1Q 2020 Earnings Release of Orascom Development
Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding.
Please note that Orascom Development Holding 1Q 2020 results will be
announced as scheduled on the 15th of June at 7.00am CET.
Thanks You
Regards,
IR Team
