DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1Q 2020 Financial Results (deutsch)




08.06.20 07:00
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1Q 2020 Financial Results



^


EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Quartalsergebnis/Quartalsergebnis


Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1Q


2020 Financial Results



08.06.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dear All,



Please find attached the 1Q 2020 Earnings Release of Orascom Development


Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding.



Please note that Orascom Development Holding 1Q 2020 results will be


announced as scheduled on the 15th of June at 7.00am CET.



Thanks You


Regards,


IR Team




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1064819





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1064819 08.06.2020 CET/CEST



°






