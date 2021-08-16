DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.08.21 07:00
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Halbjahresergebnis/Halbjahresergebnis


Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H


2021 Financial Results



16.08.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Dear All,


Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom


Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1H 2021 earnings today.


Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link


below:


https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021



Orascom Development Holding 1H 2021 results will be announced as scheduled


on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 7:00am CET.



Thank You


Regards


IR Team




Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



Bitte warten...