DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
16.08.21 07:00
dpa-AFX
Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results
^
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom
Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1H 2021 earnings today.
Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link
below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021
Orascom Development Holding 1H 2021 results will be announced as scheduled
on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 7:00am CET.
Thank You
Regards
IR Team
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
