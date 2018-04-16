DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Streubesitz der ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft Orascom Development Egypt erhöht durch Platzierung von Aktien bei strategischen Investoren. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



16.04.18 07:00
dpa-AFX

Orascom Development Holding AG: Streubesitz der ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft Orascom Development Egypt erhöht durch Platzierung von Aktien bei strategischen Investoren.



^


EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Sonstiges/Sonstiges


Orascom Development Holding AG: Streubesitz der ägyptischen


Tochtergesellschaft Orascom Development Egypt erhöht durch Platzierung von


Aktien bei strategischen Investoren.



16.04.2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Medieninformation



Streubesitz der ägyptischen Tochtergesellschaft Orascom Development Egypt


erhöht durch Platzierung von Aktien bei strategischen Investoren.



Altdorf, 16. April 2018 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) gibt bekannt,


dass die Gesellschaft im Einklang mit der Strategie des Konzerns, die Bilanz


zu stärken und die Liquidität der börsenkotierten ägyptischen


Tochtergesellschaft Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) zu erhöhen, rund 18.2


Millionen Aktien der ODE im Rahmen eines beschleunigten


Bookbuilding-Verfahrens erfolgreich an eine strategische Investorengruppe


verkauft hat. Der Verkauf wurde am 15. April 2018 vollzogen.




Der Verkaufserlös von rund CHF 33.3 Millionen wird eingesetzt, um die


Expansionspläne der Gruppe in Oman und Montenegro zu finanzieren, was die


Umsatzbeiträge der verschiedenen Destinationen weiter diversifizieren wird.




CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte: "Wir setzen unsere Drei-Säulen-Strategie


weiter um und dieser Verkauf steht im Einklang mit der zweiten Säule


,Stärkung unserer Bilanz', während gleichzeitig die Liquidität der ODE-Aktie


verbessert wird. Wie bereits kommuniziert, wird dieser Anteilsverkauf,


zusammen mit dem 2.0% Aktienbeteiligungsprogramm für Mitarbeiter, das ODE im


Geschäftsjahr 2018 einführen wird, den Anteil von ODH an ODE auf 74.59%


reduzieren. Dadurch wird das Streubesitz-Ziel für ODE von 25% erreicht.




Mit der erfolgreichen Durchführung beider Transaktionen sind die Pläne des


Verwaltungsrats der ODH zur Reduktion der Beteiligung an ODE vollständig


umgesetzt. Weitere Verkäufe von ODE-Anteilen sind in absehbarer Zeit nicht


vorgesehen."



Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove


in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in


Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.




Kontakt für Investors:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement



The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



674607 16.04.2018 CET/CEST



°






