DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2021 (deutsch)

Pressemitteilung
Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einberufung zur ordentlichen
Generalversammlung 2021
Altdorf, 15. April 2021 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) hat heute die
Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2021 veröffentlicht.
Aufgrund der weiterhin angespannten Lage im Zusammenhang mit der
Covid-19-Pandemie wird die ordentliche Generalversammlung unter Ausschluss
einer persönlichen Teilnahme der Aktionäre abgehalten. Alle Aktionäre können
dem unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreter eine schriftliche oder elektronische
Vollmacht mit Instruktionen zur Stimmabgabe erteilen.
Wie bereits am 13. April 2021 bekanntgegeben, beantragt der Verwaltungsrat
die Wahl von Frau Barbara Heller, Herr Amine Omar Tazi-Riffi sowie Herr
Eskandar Tooma als neue Mitglieder.
Die Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung wird allen im
Aktienregister verzeichneten Aktionären per Post zugestellt und ist auf der
Website der Gesellschaft unter dem folgenden Link verfügbar: Einberufung zur
GV 2021
Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):
Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten
Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,
Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch
unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio
von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und
Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in
Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in
den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,
Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.
ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios
und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.
Kontakt für Investoren:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Kontakt für Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to
our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or
jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation
of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any
such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news
release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,
statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans
or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our
targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,
pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their
nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and
can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom
Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past
results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive
factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial
markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and
(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may
have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations
and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom
Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,
future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted
that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note
that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year
results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.
