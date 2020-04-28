DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2020 und des Geschäftsberichts 2019. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Altdorf, 28. April 2020 - Die ordentliche Generalversammlung der Orascom


Development Holding AG wird am 20. Mai 2020 in Altdorf stattfinden. Aufgrund


der ausserordentlichen Lage im Zusammenhang mit der Covid-19-Pandemie wird


die ordentliche Generalversammlung unter Ausschluss einer persönlichen


Teilnahme der Aktionäre abgehalten. Alle Aktionäre können dem unabhängigen


Stimmrechtsvertreter eine schriftliche oder elektronische Vollmacht mit


Instruktionen zur Stimmabgabe erteilen.




Der Verwaltungsrat beantragt der Generalversammlung unter anderem die


Genehmigung des Jahresberichts und der Jahres- und Konzernrechnung für das


Geschäftsjahr 2019 sowie der Verwendung des Jahresergebnisses. Sämtliche


Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates stellen sich für eine weitere Amtsdauer zur


Verfügung. Ausserdem beantragt der Verwaltungsrat die Wiedereinführung von


genehmigtem Kapital in der Höhe von CHF 65'000'000, entsprechend 13'000'000


Namenaktien der Gesellschaft.




Die Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung wurde heute im


Schweizerischen Handelsamtsblatt veröffentlich, wird auf dem Postweg allen


im Aktienregister verzeichneten Aktionären zugestellt und ist auf der


Website der Gesellschaft unter dem folgenden Link verfügbar:



Einladung zur GV 2020



Ausserdem hat die Gesellschaft heute den Geschäftsbericht 2019 auf ihrer


Webseite publiziert. Der Bericht kann über den folgenden Link eingesehen


werden:



Geschäftsbericht 2019



Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):



Orascom Development ist eine führende Entwicklerin von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien) mit primärem Fokus auf touristische Ziele. Die Gruppe


betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: vier in Ägypten (El Gouna, Taba


Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen


Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah im Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro


sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von Orascom Development Holding


(ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. ODH hat kürzlich O West


gestartet, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios und ihr erstes Projekt


in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.



Kontakt für Investoren:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Mob: +41 79 156 78 49


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement


The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to


our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or


jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation


of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any


such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news


release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,


statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans


or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our


targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,


pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.


Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their


nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and


can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom


Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those


expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past


results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive


factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial


markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and


(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may


have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations


and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom


Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise


any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,


future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,


that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note


that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year


results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1031047





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1031047 28.04.2020 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...