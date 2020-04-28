DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2020 und des Geschäftsberichts 2019. (deutsch)

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2020 und des Geschäftsberichts 2019.

^

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):

Generalversammlung/Generalversammlung

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einberufung zur ordentlichen

Generalversammlung 2020 und des Geschäftsberichts 2019.

28.04.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.



53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pressemitteilung

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publikation der Einberufung zur ordentlichen

Generalversammlung 2020 und des Geschäftsberichts 2019.

Altdorf, 28. April 2020 - Die ordentliche Generalversammlung der Orascom

Development Holding AG wird am 20. Mai 2020 in Altdorf stattfinden. Aufgrund

der ausserordentlichen Lage im Zusammenhang mit der Covid-19-Pandemie wird

die ordentliche Generalversammlung unter Ausschluss einer persönlichen

Teilnahme der Aktionäre abgehalten. Alle Aktionäre können dem unabhängigen

Stimmrechtsvertreter eine schriftliche oder elektronische Vollmacht mit

Instruktionen zur Stimmabgabe erteilen.

Der Verwaltungsrat beantragt der Generalversammlung unter anderem die

Genehmigung des Jahresberichts und der Jahres- und Konzernrechnung für das

Geschäftsjahr 2019 sowie der Verwendung des Jahresergebnisses. Sämtliche

Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates stellen sich für eine weitere Amtsdauer zur

Verfügung. Ausserdem beantragt der Verwaltungsrat die Wiedereinführung von

genehmigtem Kapital in der Höhe von CHF 65'000'000, entsprechend 13'000'000

Namenaktien der Gesellschaft.

Die Einberufung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung wurde heute im

Schweizerischen Handelsamtsblatt veröffentlich, wird auf dem Postweg allen

im Aktienregister verzeichneten Aktionären zugestellt und ist auf der

Website der Gesellschaft unter dem folgenden Link verfügbar:

Einladung zur GV 2020

Ausserdem hat die Gesellschaft heute den Geschäftsbericht 2019 auf ihrer

Webseite publiziert. Der Bericht kann über den folgenden Link eingesehen

werden:

Geschäftsbericht 2019

Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development ist eine führende Entwicklerin von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien) mit primärem Fokus auf touristische Ziele. Die Gruppe

betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: vier in Ägypten (El Gouna, Taba

Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen

Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah im Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro

sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von Orascom Development Holding

(ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. ODH hat kürzlich O West

gestartet, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios und ihr erstes Projekt

in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Mob: +41 79 156 78 49

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to

our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or

jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation

of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any

such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news

release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,

statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans

or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our

targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,

pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their

nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and

can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom

Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those

expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past

results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive

factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial

markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and

(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may

have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations

and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom

Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise

any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,

future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted,

that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note

that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year

results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

EQS News ID: 1031047

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1031047 28.04.2020 CET/CEST

°