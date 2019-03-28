DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt; the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding announces its FY 2018 (deutsch)
28.03.19 07:04
dpa-AFX
Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt; the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding announces its FY 2018
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG
Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis
Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt; the Largest
Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding announces its FY 2018
28.03.2019 / 07:03 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Dear All,
Please find attached the FY 2018 Earnings Release of Orascom Development
Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding.
Please note that Orascom Development Holding FY 2018 results will be
announced as scheduled on the 5th of April at 7.00am CET.
Thanks You
Regards,
IR Team
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 792789
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
792789 28.03.2019 CET/CEST
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,10 €
|15,10 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.03./09:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0038285679
|A0NJ37
|15,40 €
|10,40 €
