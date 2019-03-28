DGAP-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt; the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding announces its FY 2018 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt; the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding announces its FY 2018



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Jahresergebnis/Jahresergebnis


Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt; the Largest


Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding announces its FY 2018



28.03.2019 / 07:03 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Dear All,



Please find attached the FY 2018 Earnings Release of Orascom Development


Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding.



Please note that Orascom Development Holding FY 2018 results will be


announced as scheduled on the 5th of April at 7.00am CET.



Thanks You



Regards,



IR Team




Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


792789 28.03.2019 CET/CEST



